The main pair of shoes for spring 2025 are suede loafers and sneakers

This spring, all fashionistas are literally hunting for one thing — suede shoes. Soft texture, pleasant to the touch surface, and colors that make you want to plunge into them — no wonder this pair has become the favorite of the season. Whether it's loafers, shoes, or sneakers, the main thing is that they should be made of suede.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you why suede shoes are worthy of attention this season.

Just a few years ago, suede was considered too fastidious to care for. But the fashion of 2025 shows that beauty and style are more important than the fear of stains. The world catwalks of Paris, Milan, London, and New York shone with models in which suede played a major role. Classics and experiments — everything is mixed in one trend.

The collaboration between Miu Miu and New Balance is particularly noteworthy, as they created suede sneakers with a distressed effect. This pair quickly took off on social media and became a favorite of influencers.

Actual colors are another story altogether. The trend is for warm, deep shades: toffee, chestnut, calm beige. But brands don't stop at the usual — Loewe showed olive suede, JW Anderson surprised with ballet flats that look like they were painted, and Toteme took a chance with red.

This year, suede is not just about shoes. It's about character and mood, as well as confidence in your own style, even when you have to take a brush with you.

