This year's most fashionable New Balance sneakers — everyone wants them

It all started back in 1906 in Boston, when William Riley watched the chicken confidently balance on three legs. This idea prompted him to create the unique insole with three points of support. This is how New Balance shoes were born — at first, it was the company that helped people with orthopaedic problems. But later it turned into something much more.

The brand released its first sneakers in 1938 for athletes. And in 1960, the Trackster model was released — for runners with "non-standard" feet, it was a real salvation. Then, in 1972, Jim Davis bought the company. Running became a massive trend, and it was during this period that the famous "N" on the sides of the sneakers appeared, which you can now recognise even from afar.

In the 80s and 90s, the brand released the 574 and 990, models that are still loved and worn today. They are regularly re-released, changing colors, but the essence remains — comfort, quality and recognisable style.

Which models definitely deserve a place in your wardrobe

New Balance 990v6 Made in USA

This is a new reissue of the iconic 990s, which were released in 1982. But now they're even cooler, with updated cushioning, a modern look, and colors that go with everything. And they're made in the USA, which always means quality. Ideal for those who appreciate classics with new technologies.

New Balance 990v6. Фото: Vogue

New Balance 992 Made in USA

They are famous thanks to Steve Jobs — he wore them all the time. The modern version has premium materials, a comfortable sole and a mesh upper. They look restrained but very stylish. If you want something basic but with character, this is it.

New Balance 992. Photo: Vogue

New Balance 740

Massive, fashionable, comfortable. This model has been back since the early 2000s, but now it is even more popular. It is suitable for long walks and creating a bright look. It looks especially cool in neon colors.

New Balance 740. Photo: Vogue

New Balance T500

The minimalistic and elegant pair from the 80s. It has a caramel sole, suede upper, and a stylish retro logo. It goes well with anything: jeans or a dress.

New Balance T500. Photo: Vogue

New Balance 9060

This is a state-of-the-art level: a massive outsole, Abzorb and SBS technologies, and a futuristic design.

New Balance 9060. Photo: Vogue

If you want not just comfortable shoes, but also to attract attention, this pair will definitely not leave you indifferent.

