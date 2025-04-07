Sneakers from 1980 are back in trend — worn by everyone in Hollywood

A girl in sneakers. Photo: Freepik

If you think that sneakers nowadays are mostly narrow models with thin rubber soles that look like they have just been pulled out of your grandfather's closet, you are not wrong. Everyone around us wears adidas Samba, Puma Speedcat, adidas Japan — and we love them too. But it looks like a new name is about to be added to the list of retro favorites — Autry Medalist.

Vogue reported it.

What sneakers are very popular in America right now?

These sneakers have already become stars in Los Angeles: fashionistas wear them for walks, to cafes, and even on dates. They have the same nostalgic retro vibe, but not as polished as the classic models. They are slightly wider, have softer lines, and are very comfortable — exactly what you need if you want to look stylish without sacrificing comfort.

Autry Medalist. Photo: Vogue

Autry has a rather interesting history: the brand appeared in the 1980s in Texas. Its creator, Jim Autry, relied on quality and simplicity. The Medalist model quickly became a hit, especially among tennis fans. Then the brand disappeared from the radar until it was relaunched in 2019. And now Autry is back in the game. And so seriously that Katie Holmes herself wears them. Yes, the one from films, TV shows and always stylish looks. And also Reese Witherspoon and even Kevin Costner.

Why are these sneakers attractive?

They add the right retro touch to the look. There's something pleasantly dated about them — as if they've survived time, but still look great today. They look especially cool with classic cut jeans, white T-shirts or linen shirts. You can also mix them with jackets, trench coats and suede bags, as Katie does.

Red Autry Medalist. Photo: Vogue

Although Autry Medalist is still gaining popularity in Ukraine, there is every chance that it will soon become the new must-have sneakers of the season. If you want to be a little ahead of the trends, you should pay attention to them right now.

