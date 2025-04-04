Cult sneakers from the 90s are back in style, just like those of Princess Diana

A girl in stylish sneakers. Photo: Freepik

High-top sneakers are back in style, and they are not just shoes, but a real fashion statement. In the 90s, everyone adored them: athletes, pop stars, and even Princess Diana herself. Do you remember her legendary appearance in cycling shorts and sweatshirt? She wore white high-top sneakers with blue details. Back then it was a wow effect, but now it's a stylish classic worn by both Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

Elle writes about it.

What retro sneakers are actively returning to the catwalks

Spring-summer 2025 showed that designers definitely don't mind a little nostalgia. Christian Dior, for example, made models in black and white with cutouts, Loewe chose suede and soft caramel shades, and Stella McCartney showed how "tall but light" sneakers in milk color look like.

Stella McCartney. Photo: Elle

What should we do with this trend?

Just add them to your wardrobe. High-top sneakers go perfectly with bicycles, joggers, and hoodies — just the thing for days when you want to be in style. And if you want to look a little more glamorous, feel free to combine them with a dress or a two-piece suit. No, it won't be weird — on the contrary, it will be super fresh.

Princess Diana. Photo: Elle

If you want to stand out, look for pairs with bright inserts or unusual lacing. And a little life hack: shoes of the same color as your trousers or socks visually lengthen your legs.

Princess Diana's stylish look. Photo: Elle

These sneakers are not for just standing around and looking. They make you want to live in them, run around on business, meet friends, and take a walk in the evening. And the best part is that they easily adapt to your mood. So if you're looking for something new and time-tested at the same time, go for high tops.

