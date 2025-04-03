The trendy trainers and sneakers that everyone is looking for — they go with everything

Red sneakers. Photo: Freepik

Spring is a time of renewal, and you want to start it with new shoes. This season, Ukrainian brands have prepared a lot of stylish models of sneakers and sneakers that will definitely not leave you indifferent. There are options for everyone: from calm minimalism to bright, bold solutions.

Sports shoes worthy of attention

Brown

Brown color has been in favor for several seasons now. Chocolate, caramel, bitter — these shades look great in spring. You can wear them with jeans, skirts, coats — versatile, stylish, comfortable. Pay attention to suede sneakers from Coosh or Kachorovska, and if you want something softer, try an anatomical pair of leather from Tuto Vzuto.

Brown shoes. Photo from Instagram

Bright

Red, green, blue — these sneakers are impossible to miss. They immediately refresh the look and add to the mood. You can look for them at te.shoes, Hameleon or Ikos — they have cool colors and interesting shapes.

Bright sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Printed

A leopard or cow spot sounds bold, but looks very stylish when done with taste. Emmelie Delage managed to combine the boldness of the print with a neat design. These sneakers are cool to wear with both classic and denim.

Printed sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Unusual

If you're tired of classic models, then pay attention to interesting shapes. Ali Saulidi's chunky black sneakers look very cool with dresses or wide jeans. And Hvoya has released boots that resemble high sneakers. An interesting idea for those who want to look unusual but not too shocking.

Original sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Classics

White sneakers are a must-have. They are appropriate everywhere: in the city, on a walk, on a trip.

Gem. Photo: Vogue

Choose white minimalist models, like Ali Saulidi or Gem. You can find really high-quality and beautiful options there.

