The most fashionable shoes of spring-summer 2025 — what will be everywhere

This season will definitely surprise even those who think they have seen it all. There's a combination of boho and minimalism, and a mix of modernity and retro touches. The shades are mostly calm, but with bright accents that add character. The main feature is familiar models from the past, but with a new vision adapted to today's pace of life.

What shoes will be in trend in 2025

Wicker shoes

Everyone remembers mesh ballet flats from last summer? They have transformed into something even more interesting. Now woven mules, ballet flats, and leather loafers are in fashion. They are light, comfortable, and versatile. Ideal for hot days when you want minimum effort and maximum style.

FERRAGAMO. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Retro sneakers

Running models from the 70s and 80s are back with us. Flat soles, slightly "aged" leather, suede, calm colors — ideal for those who appreciate comfort and style without unnecessary pathos. And the new Taekwondo from adidas promises to be a hit among fashionistas.

MIU MIU. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

New style loafers

Classic but not boring. Loafers are no longer as "masculine" as they used to be. Now they are softer, more playful, sometimes even with colored details. They are suitable for both dresses and business style. It seems that this pair will stay with us for a long time.

BOTTEGA VENETA. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Opening peep-toe shoes

Open-toe ballet flats, kitten heels, platform shoes — all of these are back from the past. Peep-toes are not only beautiful, but also very practical in the heat. Especially for those who are not ready for fully open sandals, but want lightness.

TORY BURCH. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

T-bar shoes

The silhouette from the past is back in fashion. They look a little glamorous, a little nostalgic. They go perfectly even with colored tights, as Versace showed.

BALMAIN. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Slingbacks are with us for a long time

These strappy shoes have been in trend for several seasons now. And it's a good thing that they don't disappear — they are truly versatile. Comfortable, feminine, interesting. In the new season, they are presented with different heel heights, toe shapes and even flat soles.

SAINT LAURENT. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Low-heeled sandals

If you just want comfort, this is your option. Models without heels have long been fashionable, and now they also come in a variety of designs — from simple minimalism to ethnic motifs.

TOD`S. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Flip-flops — not just for the beach

These are no longer just shoes for the sea. Flip-flops have become part of urban style: leather, heeled, and decorated.

SIMONE ROCHA. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

They can be worn with jeans or a dress — you'll look up-to-date.

