Everything you need to know about spring-summer 2025 shoe trends

1 April 2025 19:07
Juliya Pecherska - editor
The most fashionable shoes of spring-summer 2025 — what will be everywhere
Different shoes. Photo: Freepik
This season will definitely surprise even those who think they have seen it all. There's a combination of boho and minimalism, and a mix of modernity and retro touches. The shades are mostly calm, but with bright accents that add character. The main feature is familiar models from the past, but with a new vision adapted to today's pace of life.

The Harper's Bazaar publication told us more about it.

What shoes will be in trend in 2025

Wicker shoes

Everyone remembers mesh ballet flats from last summer? They have transformed into something even more interesting. Now woven mules, ballet flats, and leather loafers are in fashion. They are light, comfortable, and versatile. Ideal for hot days when you want minimum effort and maximum style.

Wicker shoes have an elegant shoe
FERRAGAMO. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Retro sneakers

Running models from the 70s and 80s are back with us. Flat soles, slightly "aged" leather, suede, calm colors — ideal for those who appreciate comfort and style without unnecessary pathos. And the new Taekwondo from adidas promises to be a hit among fashionistas.

The style of the 70s is back in trends
MIU MIU. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

New style loafers

Classic but not boring. Loafers are no longer as "masculine" as they used to be. Now they are softer, more playful, sometimes even with colored details. They are suitable for both dresses and business style. It seems that this pair will stay with us for a long time.

Loafers that have already become classics
BOTTEGA VENETA. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Opening peep-toe shoes

Open-toe ballet flats, kitten heels, platform shoes — all of these are back from the past. Peep-toes are not only beautiful, but also very practical in the heat. Especially for those who are not ready for fully open sandals, but want lightness.

Slightly open shoes are gaining popularity
TORY BURCH. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

T-bar shoes 

The silhouette from the past is back in fashion. They look a little glamorous, a little nostalgic. They go perfectly even with colored tights, as Versace showed. 

Good shoes to wear in the summer of 2025
BALMAIN. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Slingbacks are with us for a long time

These strappy shoes have been in trend for several seasons now. And it's a good thing that they don't disappear — they are truly versatile. Comfortable, feminine, interesting. In the new season, they are presented with different heel heights, toe shapes and even flat soles.

Slingbacks for an important event
SAINT LAURENT. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Low-heeled sandals

If you just want comfort, this is your option. Models without heels have long been fashionable, and now they also come in a variety of designs — from simple minimalism to ethnic motifs.

Flat-soled sandals are comfortable and stylish
TOD`S. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Flip-flops — not just for the beach 

These are no longer just shoes for the sea. Flip-flops have become part of urban style: leather, heeled, and decorated.

You can wear flip-flops every day in summer
SIMONE ROCHA. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

They can be worn with jeans or a dress — you'll look up-to-date.

Earlier, we wrote about what non-standard models of sneakers have gained popularity this year.

We also reported that monks are becoming more popular than loafers.

