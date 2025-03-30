Spring shoes that are impossible to miss — it's all about the heels

Stylish shoes. Photo: freepik

This year's shoe hits surprise with surreal and unexpected models. The key hit of spring 2025 was shoes with sculptural heels, which add elegance to the looks of fashionistas.

The brightest shoes with unusual heels for spring 2025

This season, designers are experimenting with shapes and materials, creating heels that resemble entire works of art. For example, in the Loewe spring-summer 2022 collection, unusual heels were presented in the form of various things: from a jar of nail polish to a stiletto that cracks an egg. Sculpture heels were once again in the spotlight and attracted a lot of attention.

Sculptural heels can be seen in various shoe models: from sandals to shoes and even ankle boots. They add individuality to the look and become the central focus of the entire outfit.

Modern wedges have also transformed, gaining sculptural shapes that add sophistication and make them relevant for this season. ​

To integrate shoes with sculpted heels into your wardrobe, we recommend pairing them with minimalist clothes, which will allow the heels to become the main focus of the look. This approach will emphasize the sophistication and modernity of your style.

