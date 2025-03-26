Retro clogs are trending in Spring/Summer 2025 — Shoe trend from the 70s

Shoes. Photo: Freepik

Vintage clogs are back in fashion — shoes once associated with rustic style and 70s hippies are now appearing on the catwalks in the most unexpected variations. Spring-Summer 2025 is all about Boho, and the clogs are its main symbol, Vogue writes.

Why clogs are trending in 2025

It seems that all the brands that love naturalness, free spirit and a little nostalgia have joined the trend. From Chloé to Miu Miu, from street style stars to the front rows of fashion shows, wooden soles are literally everywhere.

Clogs have a long history. They burst onto the scene in the 50s when orthopedic surgeon William Scholl created a comfortable shoe with a wooden base and leather straps. And in the 70s, clogs became a hippie trademark — worn with bell-bottom jeans, long dresses and floral shirts.

Clogs in a look. Photo: Vogue

Today, clogs are back. In 2023, they returned to the catwalks of Gucci, Etro, Fendi and Chanel. In 2025, classic styles are still relevant, but new shapes have been added — open, with straps, studs, even in the form of flip-flops. Ulla Johnson showed romantic styles with delicate details, Miu Miu showed variations that the models wore with knitted socks. Hermès went even further — their clogs resemble sandals with thin straps.

But the Chloé model impressed us the most: a transparent top, a platform engraved with wood and street art inspiration. This is not just a shoe, but a story about freedom, style, and the spirit of the 70s reinterpreted.

Chloé. Photo: Vogue

Interestingly enough, clogs work perfectly with everyday looks: sweatpants, flared jeans, light blouses with ruffles, ethnic print dresses and suede items. These are the shoes that add character to any look, while remaining comfortable.

Previously, we wrote about which shoes every fashionista should have in 2025.

We also told you which adidas sneakers are back on top.