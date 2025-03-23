The Hottest Shoe Trend for 2025 — Must-Have Silver Ballet Flats

Ballet flats. Photo: Freepik

Updated fashion isn't just about new things, it's about stories with character. This is exactly what Vivienne Westwood's new pair for Spring Summer 2025 — the Brigitte ballet flats — have become. At first glance, they don't look like the usual classic shoes. It's all about the unique shape of the sole, which references the legendary Animal Toe design, a recognizable silhouette from the brand's archives dating back to 2000.

But now everything is different: the shape remains, but the style has taken on a new meaning, Vogue tells.

What ballet flats to wear this season

Brigitte is a ballet flat that combines femininity, comfort and expressive aesthetics. The soft leather with a metallic effect has the slight sheen of a disco ball, like a return to the dance halls of the past, but with a modern twist.

A slightly crumpled texture adds character to the shoe — like a favorite pair that has seen you through many stories, but still looks incredibly stylish.

Brigitte Vivienne Westwood ballet flats. Photo: Vogue

The silver hue is another advantage. This metallic is all the rage right now: it's not too bright, but it's definitely eye-catching. And most importantly, these ballet flats are perfect for both day and evening looks. Easy with jeans, elegant with a dress.

Everything is thought out to the smallest detail: soft fit, flexible sole, ideal for those who are on their feet all day. A small brass logo and an elegant bow are the details that add to the finished look of the shoe.

Stylish ballet flats. Photo: Vogue

Brigitte Ballerina is not just a shoe for the season. This is a thing that has a mood, a style and its own voice in the wardrobe. They go well with minimalism, but also with something extraordinary. And most importantly, they remain relevant over time.

