The most stylish shoe model for spring — monks are back in fashion

Monks are the new fashionable love of this season. These are the shoes with straps that at first glance look like something classic, but today they can be worn with anything — a suit, a miniskirt, a hoodie. They look a bit like loafers because they don't have laces, but due to the straps, they look more "put together" and sophisticated.

Monks are taking over this year's trends

And it's not just a fashion fad — monks are back in the trends thanks to Miuccia Prada: at the Miu Miu show, they shone in the most unexpected combinations, and the designer herself combines them with midi skirts and cashmere sweaters.

What used to be considered a shoe from a man's wardrobe is now one of the main features of women's outfits. Monks are a hybrid: on the one hand, they are comfortable, like loafers, and on the other hand, they have decorative elements like buckles that add style. Each pair can have one, two, or even three straps. Often, one of them is left unfastened — it's a stylish move, especially popular among Italians.

By the way, it is interesting to note that monk shoes were invented by monks, not by military men or aristocrats. In the Middle Ages, priests needed comfortable and closed shoes, so they thought of adding straps to their sandals. That's how the first monks appeared.

Today, they are worn by everyone who loves stylish things with a story. They go with everything from jeans to floral dresses. They also perfectly complement the look when you want something unusual, but not too much. They look especially cool with cropped trousers — the straps are visible, and the shoes "play" with the look 100%.

In the spring-summer 2025 season, monks are a real must-have. If you already have loafers, it's time to try something new, but just as comfortable. And definitely stylish.

