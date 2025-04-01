Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Fashion arrow Trendy shoes — The most comfortable sneakers for Spring 2025 arrow

Trendy shoes — The most comfortable sneakers for Spring 2025

1 April 2025 17:17
Iryna Savchuk - editor
Iryna Savchuk
editor
Comfortable sneakers for Spring 2025 — Unusual colors are in trend
A woman in stylish sneakers. Photo: Freepik
Iryna Savchuk - editor
Iryna Savchuk
editor

This season's sneaker trends surprise with non-standard colors that attract a lot of attention. Nowadays, sneakers are not only about sports and comfort, but also about style and a good addition to outfits.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you which sneakers are worth buying this spring.

Comfortable and stylish sneakers for spring 2025

Looking at fashion shows and famous models, we can conclude that colorful and unusual sneakers are in this season's trend. You should pay special attention to brown shoes. You can choose both suede and leather shoes as they are easy to style with everything.

Stylish sneakers for spring 2025
Brown suede sneakers. Photo from Instagram
What shoes to buy in spring 2025
Brown Adidas sneakers Gazelle. Photo from Instagram

Colored shoes are also in trend this spring. World celebrities have long been wearing red, green or blue sneakers. They add brightness and special accents to your look. We recommend wearing them with a white skirt, a knitted vest, and oversized pumps.

What sneakers are fashionable in spring 2025
Stylish blue sneakers for spring. Photo from Instagram
Trendy sneakers for spring 2025
Bright red sneakers for spring. Photo from Instagram

In addition, this season, printed sneakers will be worn: cow or leopard prints have already conquered all trends. They look expensive and unusual, but remain unobtrusive.

What sneakers to wear in spring 2025
Sneakers with leopard print elements. Photo from Instagram

There are many stylish shoes that you can safely wear this season. However, the most important thing is your comfort and sense of style.

Earlier we wrote that new sneakers from Adidas have become a new trend for spring 2025.

We also reported that monk shoes are back in trend and have conquered fashionistas.

fashion trends shoes style sneakers spring/summer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement