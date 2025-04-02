Suede sneakers are the shoes everyone wants this spring

Suede sneakers. Photo: Freepik

Suede sneakers are the main love of this season. They are chosen by everyone — from stars to students, from bloggers to those who are simply looking for comfortable and stylish shoes for every day. And it's not surprising: they look cool, are easy to wear, and go with everything you already have in your closet.

Vogue writes about it.

What is the versatility of these sneakers?

They can be safely combined with jeans and coats. They will also fit even with a dress or suit — why not.

The trend started with a pair that made a splash: New Balance in a collab with Miu Miu. They appeared last spring and disappeared from the shelves faster than anyone could say "I want it". Then Dries Van Noten stepped up with his version in a retro style. And it took off. Suede, simple shapes, a 70s mood — the perfect formula for a new wave of popularity.

Stylish look with suede sneakers. Photo: Vogue

There are a lot of such sneakers today. There are basic ones if you want peace: beige, light gray, warm sand. Look at models from Alohas, Toteme, or Vince. And if you want something with character, then choose bright ones. Pink or red options from Rag and Bone or Puma are just what you need for an accent. And you don't have to spend a lot of money. There are also cool models in the mass market — Zara, Cos, J.Crew are quite good. And if you are looking for "long and serious" — take a look at pairs from Miu Miu or Loewe. This is already the level of "I will wear it for years."

Trendy sneakers. Photo: Vogue

Suede sneakers are about balance: between comfort and style, between fashion and practicality. They are easy to combine, they are always in style, and definitely do not hang around idle. If you are looking for a new item that will not only be beautiful, but also really necessary, this is it.

