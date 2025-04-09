Stylish sneakers from the past are relevant again this spring — what to wear with

They are back in fashion — sneakers that surprised everyone
This season, more than ever before, fashion is dictating unexpected rules and drawing attention to things that were considered anti-trends just a month ago. This is the case with sneakers, as this spring, metallic shoes have become a popular choice for buying and styling.
The most popular sneakers for spring 2025
The metallic color has become the main shiny trend of spring, and this applies not only to sneakers but also to clothes, bags, and other accessories. This season, this color is the new black, so it will be very common in the looks of fashionistas.
In general, gold, silver and copper colors are flooding the web. Influencers and models are already creating outfits with these shades. However, stylists recommend paying attention not only to the sporty style, but also to add metallic design to everyday outfits. In addition, this color can be used to dilute boring and everyday looks.
If you don't like this style, you can buy shoes with metal inserts and other shiny accents. If you combine such sneakers with a lace skirt and add jewellery to your feet, you will not be looked away from.
For those who like to experiment with their outfits, change their style, and add unusual accents and "highlights" to their looks, these sneakers are for you. However, remember, the main thing is not to overload your outfit and look appropriate.
