Stylish sneakers from the past are relevant again this spring — what to wear with

A girl in stylish sneakers. Photo: freepik

This season, more than ever before, fashion is dictating unexpected rules and drawing attention to things that were considered anti-trends just a month ago. This is the case with sneakers, as this spring, metallic shoes have become a popular choice for buying and styling.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what sneakers to wear in spring 2025.

Advertisement

The most popular sneakers for spring 2025

The metallic color has become the main shiny trend of spring, and this applies not only to sneakers but also to clothes, bags, and other accessories. This season, this color is the new black, so it will be very common in the looks of fashionistas.

Stylish metallic colored sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Trendy sneakers for spring. Photo from Instagram

In general, gold, silver and copper colors are flooding the web. Influencers and models are already creating outfits with these shades. However, stylists recommend paying attention not only to the sporty style, but also to add metallic design to everyday outfits. In addition, this color can be used to dilute boring and everyday looks.

Metal sneakers became the accent of a beautiful look. Photo from Instagram

If you don't like this style, you can buy shoes with metal inserts and other shiny accents. If you combine such sneakers with a lace skirt and add jewellery to your feet, you will not be looked away from.

Stylish sneakers with metal inserts. Photo from Instagram

For those who like to experiment with their outfits, change their style, and add unusual accents and "highlights" to their looks, these sneakers are for you. However, remember, the main thing is not to overload your outfit and look appropriate.

Earlier, we wrote about what shoes have become the main trend of this season.

We also reported on unusual but stylish heels that became a hit.