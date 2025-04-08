Loafers that everyone wants — the main pair of this season

White loafers. Photo: Freepik

This season, the main fashion surprise came from somewhere no one expected. Prada's collection featured something that made us reconsider all ideas about business shoes — open-toe loafers. Yes, peep-toe loafers. The classic that suddenly became daring, a little playful, but still elegant.

Why should these particular loafers be in everyone's wardrobe?

Miuccia Prada, together with Raf Simons, showed these pairs in three versions — lacquered, matte, and suede. And each of them is like a shoe mystery that you want to try on. It's not just an accessory — it's a challenge to everything that used to be considered "right" in a business wardrobe.

Prada. Photo: Vogue

Prada's autumn-winter 2025/2026 collection has seen a lot of revisions. For example, the classic shirt is now crumpled, with buttons that are buttoned up as they should be, and sleeves halfway to rolling up. Everything looks like it was taken out of the closet in a hurry. And that's why it's so apt. The look is completed by a miniskirt that doesn't cinch the waist, and those peep-toe loafers look nothing like office shoes, but for some reason, they are the kind of shoes you want to wear to work now.

Look from the Prada collection. photo: Vogue

Another look from Prada is calm but very stylish: a blue 50s-inspired sweater with small buttons, classic black trousers, and again open-toed loafers. They add character and a touch of flamboyance to this calm ensemble.

A calm look. Photo: Vogue

It seems that new femininity is no longer about slimness and clean lines. It's about freedom of movement, individuality, and shoes that look like the rules were made for someone else.

