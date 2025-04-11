High-top sneakers from the 90s in the 2025 trend — the return that has been awaited

A girl in sneakers. Photo: Freepik

The 1990s were brought back to life in fashion shows, this time with a special focus on high-top sneakers. They are no longer just for the gym. Loewe, Dior, Stella McCartney, and Chloé have shown that these cult models can become part of any look, from romantic dresses to classic suits.

Sneakers from the 90s are back in fashion

Many people immediately think of Princess Diana, and her photos in oversized sweatshirts, bicycles, and high trainers have become a real classic. She wore this look not for photo shoots, but simply when she went to work out, as she wanted to look luxurious. In the 2020s, Hailey Bieber recreated the same style, and now it is returning to the catwalks.

Princess Diana, 1990s. Photo: Vogue

At the Loewe show, Jonathan Anderson presented strappy sneakers in muted shades — something between coffee with milk and pastel yellow. At Dior, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri relied on a white and silver colour scheme reminiscent of futuristic minimalism.

Stella McCartney went even further and made sneakers a part of the office dress code, suggesting that they be worn with suits. And Chloé relied on bohemianism — high sneakers were combined with light mini-dresses and trench coats.

Stella McCartney. Photo: Vogue

Thus, these shoes are no longer just about sports, but about style freedom. You can be delicate, strict, bold, and all in one pair of high tops.

