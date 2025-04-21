Shoes from the '90s and '80s — The hottest shoes of 2025

A woman holds one shoe in her hands. Photo: Freepik

Everyone is already used to buying vintage: bags, jewelry, accessories, or shoes. Modern restoration services work wonders, and shoes that are 20 years old can look like they just came from a boutique. They can also be much cooler than new ones, because you can't find this design anywhere else.

Vogue writes about shoes that are back in the spotlight.

Interestingly, over the past year, the number of requests for vintage heels has increased by as much as 37%. And if we talk about brands, there are no surprises here: Dior, Gucci, and, of course, Prada are in the top.

Shoes that have become an eternal classic

Prada and its legendary Kitten Heels

If anyone knows how to make shoes you still want to wear after twenty years, it's Prada. Their miniature eyelet suede heels are the ultimate 2000s aesthetic. Bella Hadid recently stepped out in a pair, and now everyone is looking for them again. Also, don't forget about buckled shoes — they're simple but elegant, which means they're a win-win.

Prada shoes. Photo: Vogue

Gucci and monogrammed slingbacks

These shoes are a true treasure for those who love things with character. Since the collaboration with Alessandro Michele, the Gucci monogram has become more recognizable than ever. And now is the time to catch rare pairs on resale platforms. Soon they will return to the mainstream, but with new price tags.

Gucci shoes. Photo: Vogue

Dior and the return of buckles

Dior doesn't just bring back its iconic pieces — it makes them trendy again. If the collection already includes the legendary J'Adore Dior T-shirt, why not complement it with shoes from the same era? Elegant buckled heels are the finishing touch to a look that will definitely not leave you indifferent.

Shoes by Dior. Photo: Vogue

All you need to know is that vintage shoes are not about the past. It's about a style that has survived the decades. And if you want to have something truly special in your closet, it's time to turn on your fashion radar and start looking.

