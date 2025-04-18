Spring 2025 suede shoes — Which styles to choose

Suede shoes. Photo: Pexels

Suede shoes have become a real trend for fashionistas this spring. They are demanding to care for, but look stylish and attractive. All models made of this material are popular.

Novyny.LIVE tells you about this year's shoe trends.

Trendy shoes in 2025 — what to choose

Loafers, shoes or sneakers — this spring's popular footwear is not model-specific, so choose what you like best. This season's focus is on the texture of the material: suede is becoming increasingly popular.

Just a few years ago, suede shoes were considered impractical because they needed to be carefully and properly maintained. However, the trends of 2025 prove that style is more important than fear.

Suede appeared in all the major collections during fashion months in Paris, Milan, London and New York. Both classic versions and bold experiments were presented.

The most popular collaboration this season was between Miu Miu and New Balance. The brands created spectacular suede sneakers with a deliberately "worn" look. This model has become a trend.

This spring, fashion brands are opting for deep and rich shades. They emphasize the texture of suede even more. Off-white, chestnut and beige are undoubtedly still on trend. Experiments are also in vogue — Toteme went for deep red, while Loewe presented shoes in olive.

