What shoes stylists advise against wearing in 2025 — no longer relevant

In 2024, leopard shoes literally blew up the fashion chronicles. Everyone from celebrities to ordinary girls on the subway wore them. Ankle boots with a yellow or orange shade became especially popular — bold, bright, with a claim. But a year passed, and it all began to resemble a flashback from a reality show in the 2000s. Today, such pairs are advised to be left in the past or on a shelf with nostalgia.

The main anti-trend shoes of this year

Editors of fashion magazines say it bluntly: leopard print shoes are a thing of the past. It is no longer "ultra-stylish" but rather "ultra-outdated". The leopard is now perceived as a symbol of glamorous overkill. But nowadays, other things are in fashion, including minimalism, calm colors, and naturalness.

Imagine: you are all in a laconic look in the style of "quiet luxury", and then suddenly, shoes that scream "look at me!". You'll agree that it's too much.

Leopard print shoes. Photo from Instagram

But not everything is so sad. If animalistic motifs are close to you, there is a cool alternative — a snake print. It has long been included in the list of current trends. It also has a character, but it is more sophisticated. It does not catch the eye, but emphasizes your ideal taste. In addition, the snake texture resembles luxury, even if it is an artificial material.

Snake print shoes. Photo from Instagram

And once again, we remind you that fashion is a circle. Perhaps the leopard will return to the trends, but not now. For now, we hide it as far as possible and give new wardrobe heroes a chance.

