Valentino shoes became a hit in spring 2025 — they surprised everyone

A girl in shoes. Photo: freepik

Valentino Garavani Bowow shoes have become the most noticeable and popular this spring. They are already being worn by fashionistas worldwide, as they have comfortable heels, a soft shape, and an incredibly feminine look.

Vogue writes about it.

Stylish shoes for spring 2025

These shoes are breaking all records and gaining momentum. Despite their elegant style, they are also suitable for everyday wear in casual looks. They are unique because they do not have high heels and sharp and clear lines. It allows them to have a delicate and minimalist look on the foot.

Valentino Garavani Bowow shoes. Photo: Vogue

Thanks to their comfort, Valentino shoes are perfect for skirts and dresses, as well as jeans and suits. Comfortable 4.5 cm heels make it possible to run in them all day long and still feel comfortable.

The look with stylish shoes. Photo: Vogue

Famous fashionistas worldwide have already added these shoes to their wardrobe and mix them with different looks. However, there is not only a classic version of the shoes in white. You can also choose slingbacks made of moiré, metallic leather, without a bow or with festoons and crystals.

Nara Smith in Valentino shoes. Photo: Vogue

These are the shoes you want to buy and wear every day. The main thing is to choose your style, color, and design, and you will feel like a million-dollar beauty.

