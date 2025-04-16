Shoes from the 90s are back in fashion — three pairs to have this spring

A girl in stylish shoes. Photo: Freepik

Spring 2025 brings us back to the days when fashion was simple, comfortable, and truly stylish. If anyone knew what comfortable shoes were in the 90s, it was definitely the style icons of the time. That's why this season, flat shoes, familiar to us from childhood or youth, are once again in vogue.

Three models worth trying on right now

Loafers are always appropriate

In the 90s, everyone wore loafers — from students to office workers. Today, they are in the spotlight again. These shoes will easily fit into a strict look with a black jacket, as well as a bright casual look. Loafers in unusual colors or with a massive buckle are especially fashionable now.

Loafers. Photo from Instagram

Classic ballet flats — simple and sophisticated

Do you remember those round-toed shoes worn under a white skirt and black jacket? Ballet flats are back in style. No unnecessary details, everything is laconic: matte textures, neutral colors, and comfort, as if you were walking barefoot. By the way, these models are best combined with light spring dresses or flared jeans.

Ballet shoes. Photo from Instagram

Mary Jane shoes

Once they seemed like "shoes for school", but today they are a fashion hit. With a strap across the heel, a soft shape, and a cute look, ballet shoes by Mary Jane are back in fashion. But now they have character: with glitter, velvet, prints, or rivets. You can wear them with socks or fishnet tights, and everything will be stylish.

Mary Jane shoes. Photo from Instagram

This spring is the ideal time to remember what beauty looked like without heels in the 90s. And to make sure once again that comfortable can also be super trendy.

