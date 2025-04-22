Trendy sneaker colors for 2025 — don't miss the trend

A girl in sneakers. Photo: Freepik

After a long winter, everything inside you is begging for change — you want lightness, fresh colors, and a little drive. The easiest way to refresh your looks is to add color. That is why colored sneakers became a real hit in the spring-summer 2025 season. They are not only about comfort, but also about mood, bright accents, and the desire to catch admiring glances.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

What colors should you have your sneakers in this season?

Brown sneakers are the new classics

Who would have thought that brown sneakers would become a must-have? They are worn with leather total looks, strict jackets, and even basic jeans. This color is versatile, but not banal. And if you also choose a suede pair, it's a completely different story: luxury, restraint, and a bit of wild energy thanks to animal prints. Loewe, Miu Miu, New Balance, Onitsuka Tiger — they've already figured it out.

Brown sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Green is the color of the determined

Green sneakers are as energising as coffee in the morning. The bright, rich shade of green makes the heart beat faster and inspires fashion experiments. Try to combine them with blue, pink, or even orange, and you'll be on trend. Saint Laurent and Versace have been mixing these colors for a long time, creating looks that you don't want to forget.

Green sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Coral and pink for romantic rebels

Deep pink and coral sneakers are the case when you want to be bright, but not flashy. Coral is a stylish replacement for red, which is already a bit tired.

Pink sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Don't forget about pink sneakers. This season, they are not just pink — they can be satin, like ballet flats, delicate but with character. Ideal for grey, taupe, or chocolate.

Earlier, we wrote about which New Balance models have become the most desirable this season.

We also reported which cult sneakers from the 90s will be in demand in 2025.