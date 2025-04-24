Retro sneakers from the 90s are back in trend — how to wear them today

A girl in sneakers. Photo: Freepik

There are shoes that seem to have a soul of their own. The brown suede Adidas with white stripes are not just a pair of sneakers. It's a whole era that smells like film cameras, battery-operated record players, and Love is gum. It seems that they were on everyone's feet in the 90s — from schoolchildren to high school students, from dads to fashionable mums. A kind of uniform of the time, worn with equal love by both boys and girls.

What retro sneakers are in trend this year

And now, when it seemed that all this had long been left in old family albums, sneakers are back. With a loud, confident step. Influencers, stylists, even stars — today they are choosing this "outdated" style again, as if to hint: true classics do not age. They appear in street style in photos from London, Berlin, and New York. And they are worn with everything from worn jeans and chunky sweaters to neat coats and minimalist trench coats. A mix of old and new is what we're talking about here.

And best of all, these sneakers are not afraid to look "alive". Even if the suede has become softer and the sole has greyed a little, they look even cooler. As if they have a history. Because these scuffs are not a defect, but like scars on the skin: they tell us that the sneakers have already experienced something together with the owner. They remind us of the times when fashion didn't dictate what to wear, and you decided what style was for you.

And the brand seems to understand it well. It doesn't stop producing this model because it knows that there are things that are needed not only for beauty, but for the soul. Brown suede adidas is about nostalgia with a touch of freedom. It's about the opportunity to put on a pair of sneakers today and find yourself in your childhood for a minute.

