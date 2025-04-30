He lived in Russia — meet Armenia’s Eurovision 2025 singer Parg

Singer Parg.Photo:instagram.com/pargmusic

Armenia has chosen singer Parg to represent the country at Eurovision 2025. He will perform the song Survivor during the second semi-final.

Novyny.LIVE has gathered everything you need to know about Armenia’s Eurovision hopeful.

Who is Parg?

Parg, whose real name is Pagev Vardanyan, was born on June 7, 1996, in Armenia. He later moved with his family to Volgograd, Russia, where he completed high school and graduated from the Institute of Theatre and Cinema with a degree in dramatic arts.

He was one of the founding members of the indie-folk band The Edge Chronicles.

In 2022, Parg returned to Armenia and performed as the opening act for French singer Zaz in Yerevan that June. His discography now includes over 10 songs, and his track Araj earned him a nomination at the 2024 Armenian Music Video Awards.

What 'Survivor' is about

The song Survivor was written in collaboration with nine other songwriters, including Benjamin Alasu — who co-wrote and produced The Code, the winning song by Switzerland’s Nemo at Eurovision 2024.

Other contributors include Thomas G:son and Peter Boström, the hitmakers behind Loreen’s two Eurovision-winning entries for Sweden.

Parg’s Survivor delivers a powerful message: no matter the struggle or adversity, one must keep pushing forward to reach their goal.

Previously, we reported that Czechia will be represented by Adonxs with the song Kiss Kiss Goodbye, and Israel by Yuval Raphael with New Day Will Rise, a track about healing and hope.