Yuval Raphael - what we know about the representative of Israel at Eurovision 2025

Singer Yuval Raphael will represent Israel at Eurovision 2025 with her song New Day Will Rise. Her performance is scheduled for the second semi-final on May 15.

Novyny.LIVE shares what is known about Yuval Raphael and what makes her song special.

Who is Yuval Raphael?

Yuval Raphael was born on November 5, 2000, in Ra'anana, Israel. When she was six years old, her family moved to Switzerland, where they lived for three years.

From an early age, Raphael showed a passion for theater and music, attending various music festivals. In October 2023, she and her friends were at the Nova music festival when it was attacked by Hamas militants, resulting in the deaths of 364 attendees and the kidnapping of 40 others.

Raphael survived by hiding in a bomb shelter. When attackers threw grenades, she pretended to be dead, a move that ultimately saved her life. She was among just 12 survivors of the massacre.

What New Day Will Rise is about

Yuval Raphael’s song New Day Will Rise features lyrics in Hebrew, English, and French. It also incorporates verses from the biblical poem Song of Songs.

The song was written and composed by Israeli artist Keren Peles. According to Peles, it symbolizes "a new sunrise" — a message of hope for the nation after a time of hardship.

For Raphael herself, the song represents healing and optimism for the future — something she believes is needed now more than ever.

