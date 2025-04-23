Who is Mariam Shengelia that will represent Georgia at Eurovision 2025?

Georgian singer Mariam Shengelia. Photo: instagram/mariam_shengeliaa

In 2025, Georgia will be represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by singer Mariam Shengelia with her song Freedom. The artist will perform in Basel on May 15, in the second semi-final.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what is known about Mariam Shengelia and what controversy the singer is involved in.

What is known about Mariam Shengelia

The Georgian singer was born on May 14, 2002. She first lived in Mingrelia, then in Tbilisi, and then moved to Zugdidi with her family. Mariam Shengelia's interest and passion for music began in her childhood and she attended the Tbilisi State Conservatory where she studied singing and music theory.

In 2018, Shengelia participated in the X Factor show and became a semi-finalist. A year later, she placed sixth in the national selection for Eurovision 2020.

Mariam Shengelia often participates and wins various national and international music competitions. This year, she won the right to represent Georgia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, but after winning the national selection, she became embroiled in a scandal. Fans criticized the artist for publicly supporting the pro-Russian ruling party Georgian Dream. She participated in commercials and concerts in support of the party in 2023-2024.

What is the singer's song Freedom about?

In Basel, Mariam Shengelia will represent Georgia with her powerful song Freedom. The track speaks to a deep longing for liberty and a heartfelt love for her homeland. Through her lyrics, Mariam expresses an unshakable devotion to her country’s freedom — valuing it above all else, even material wealth.

Despite such a patriotic meaning of the song, many Georgians criticized Mariam Shengelia, claiming that it contradicts the mood of the society that is fighting the Russian authorities.

