Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Eurovision arrow Scandalous singer to represent Georgia at Eurovision — who is she arrow

Scandalous singer to represent Georgia at Eurovision — who is she

23 April 2025 21:33
Oleksiy Kharchenko - editor
Who is Mariam Shengelia that will represent Georgia at Eurovision 2025?
Georgian singer Mariam Shengelia. Photo: instagram/mariam_shengeliaa
Oleksiy Kharchenko - editor

In 2025, Georgia will be represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by singer Mariam Shengelia with her song Freedom. The artist will perform in Basel on May 15, in the second semi-final.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what is known about Mariam Shengelia and what controversy the singer is involved in.

Advertisement

What is known about Mariam Shengelia

The Georgian singer was born on May 14, 2002. She first lived in Mingrelia, then in Tbilisi, and then moved to Zugdidi with her family. Mariam Shengelia's interest and passion for music began in her childhood and she attended the Tbilisi State Conservatory where she studied singing and music theory.

In 2018, Shengelia participated in the X Factor show and became a semi-finalist. A year later, she placed sixth in the national selection for Eurovision 2020.

Mariam Shengelia often participates and wins various national and international music competitions. This year, she won the right to represent Georgia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, but after winning the national selection, she became embroiled in a scandal. Fans criticized the artist for publicly supporting the pro-Russian ruling party Georgian Dream. She participated in commercials and concerts in support of the party in 2023-2024.

What is the singer's song Freedom about?

In Basel, Mariam Shengelia will represent Georgia with her powerful song Freedom. The track speaks to a deep longing for liberty and a heartfelt love for her homeland. Through her lyrics, Mariam expresses an unshakable devotion to her country’s freedom — valuing it above all else, even material wealth.

Despite such a patriotic meaning of the song, many Georgians criticized Mariam Shengelia, claiming that it contradicts the mood of the society that is fighting the Russian authorities.

Earlier, we reported who will represent Australia at Eurovision 2025. This singer's song went viral on all social media.

In addition, we wrote about Marko Bosniak, a singer from Croatia. This guy was a victim of bullying and even worked at KFC's customer service.

scandal Georgia performers songs singer Eurovision 2025
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

Ukrainian delegation meets with Kellogg in London — details

Scandalous singer to represent Georgia at Eurovision — who is she

Interior design — Hathaway's shelves that made the kitchen iconic

Negotiations in London — Yermak reveals details of the meeting

Apple removes misleading label from Apple Intelligence page

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

New White House website promotes Covid-19 "lab leak" theory

Blushing — Scientists reveal the true cause of the phenomenon

43 people wounded in Russian attack on Marganets — video

Meta launches powerful alternative to CapCut for Reels authors

Apple will unveil iPhone 17e in May next year — details

Ukrainian delegation meets with Kellogg in London — details

Scandalous singer to represent Georgia at Eurovision — who is she

Interior design — Hathaway's shelves that made the kitchen iconic

Negotiations in London — Yermak reveals details of the meeting

Apple removes misleading label from Apple Intelligence page

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

New White House website promotes Covid-19 "lab leak" theory

Blushing — Scientists reveal the true cause of the phenomenon

43 people wounded in Russian attack on Marganets — video

Meta launches powerful alternative to CapCut for Reels authors

Apple will unveil iPhone 17e in May next year — details

NATO turns 76 — when and why the Alliance was created

Signal privacy — Who created the app and why

The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

Aidar Battalion fighters share their dreams after the war is over

Text

12:02 Російський опозиціонер Каспаров впевнений, що США та РФ ведуть таємні переговори

9 November 2023
Text

10:00 H&M повернувся — у яких ТРЦ відкрились магазини, які враження покупців та ціни на одяг

6 February 2024
Text

15:00 Український тиждень у Вашингтоні — підсумки від Новини.LIVE

Text

17:00 Барабаш назвав кількість цивільних, які продовжують залишатися в Авдіївці

27 February 2024
Text

21:43 Експерт пояснив наміри Кремля воювати з НАТО через слова Макрона

Top news

All News Articles Video

3 Reasons to switch to a key phone

14 April 2025

Ways to protect cherries from birds — Gardening tips

11 April 2025

Trump issues an ultimatum to Putin — Axios reveals details

Trendy perfumes of 2025-2026 — Future of fragrances

The main 2025 haircut — the new version of the French bob

10 April 2025

Experts named 5 smartphones that should not be bought in 2025

13 April 2025

Scents that drive you crazy — Spring 2025 most popular perfumes

The hottest nails shape in Spring/Summer 2025 — Nail ideas

17 April 2025

Restarting your phone regularly — Why it's useful

21 April 2025

TOP 5 light fragrances for Spring/Summer 2025