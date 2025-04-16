Go-Jo Milkshake Man — Who will represent Australia at Eurovision 2025

Our social media:

Who is Go-Jo that represents Australia at Eurovision 2025

16 April 2025 15:30
Oleksiy Kharchenko - editor
Australian singer Go-Jo. Photo: screenshot from the video
This year, Australia will be represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by singer and famous TikToker Go-Jo with his song Milkshake Man, which went viral on social media. He will perform in the second semifinal on May 15.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what we know about the Australian singer.

Who is Go-Jo?

Marty Zambotto is a 29-year-old TikToker who performs under the stage name Go-Jo. He was born and raised in Western Australia. At the age of 13, he got his first guitar and started playing music.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Initially, he wrote songs and produced other artists, but later decided to start a solo career, which brought him fame, and in 2023, Go-Jo became one of the most popular Australian artists in the world.

His songs become hits and accompany a lot of trends. For example, the song Mrs. Hollywood was played 60 million times and became a viral hit. He will represent his country at the Eurovision Song Contest with the song Milkshake Man.

The singer himself explained that the meaning of this song is to make everyone dance and motivate people not to be afraid to express themselves and their individuality. It is important to accept yourself as you are and develop your inner potential.

As a reminder, Italy will be represented at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 by Lucio Corsi with the song Volevo essere un duro.

At the same time, Iceland will be represented by the duo Vaeb — the singers will open the first semi-final of Eurovision 2025.

