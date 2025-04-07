Vaeb Róa — Iceland representatives will open Eurovision 2025

Iceland representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, the duo Vaeb. Photo: bara_vaeb/Instagram

This year, Iceland will be represented by the duo Vaeb at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland. Therefore, the singers will open the first semifinal of Eurovision 2025 with their performance of the song Róa.

Novyny.LIVE tells what we know about Vaeb.

What is known about the representatives of Iceland — Vaeb

Vaeb is an Icelandic musical duo consisting of brothers Matthias David and Halfdan Helgi Matthiasson. In 2022, the duo made their debut with the release of their studio album Væb Tékk.

Then, the brothers' first commercial success came with the remix of Ofbođslega frægur (2023), created in collaboration with Ingi Bauer — the track entered the top 20 of the Tónlistinn chart. The song Tölur Tala also made it to the national charts, reaching number 21.

Last year, in February, the singers took part in the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest with their song Bíómynd. Back then, their track became quite popular, despite the fact that Vaeb took fourth place in the final. A few months later, the duo released their first EP, Væbauer, recorded with Inga Bauer.

This year, the brothers will represent Iceland at the Eurovision Song Contest with the song Róa. They will take to the stage in the first semi-final on May 13, at number 1.

What the song Vaeb — Róa is about

In January of this year, the brothers released the song Róa (translated from Icelandic as "rowing"). The guys sing about how nothing can stop them on their way to their goal.

On the eve of the National Selection in Iceland, the brothers were suspected of plagiarism. The song Róa was said to be similar to the track Hatunat Hashana by Israeli singers Itay Levi and Eyal Golan. However, RÚV, the Icelandic state broadcaster, later concluded that the songs don't bear sufficient similarity to be considered plagiarism.

