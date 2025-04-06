Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Eurovision arrow Louane will represent France at Eurovision — Who is Louane arrow

Louane will represent France at Eurovision — Who is Louane

7 April 2025 16:26
Oleksiy Kharchenko - editor
Louane — What do we know about the contestant from France in the Eurovision 2025?
Singer Louane, representative from France at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Photo: Escbeat
Oleksiy Kharchenko - editor

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held in May in Switzerland. France will be represented by 28-year-old singer Louane.

Novyny.LIVE tells what is known about the artist.

Advertisement

The participant of Eurovision 2025 from France — Louane

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held in the Swiss city of Basel. Two semi-finals are scheduled for May 13 and 15. The grand final will take place on Saturday, May 17.

 

France will be represented at this year's contest by singer Louane (real name Anne Pecher). The artist is known in her country as a singer and actress. Louane confirmed her participation in the contest by posting a video on social media.

"I have something to tell you," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LOUANE (@watchoutforthetornado)

Louane became famous after participating in The Voice in 2013. During her audition, she sang Un homme heureux by William Scheller. All four coaches then turned to her. Participating in the TV show was the impetus for Louane's further success.

 

After appearing on The Voice, Louane was offered a role in the movie La famille Bélier. She played the role of 16-year-old Paula. As a result, the artist was nominated as the most promising actress at the 40th César Film Awards.

Louane's debut studio album "Chambre 12", released in 2015, was a great success, her songs topped the French charts.

 

To date, the singer has recorded five studio albums, the latest of which is Solo. With this album, Louane plans to tour France in the next few months.

Last year, France was represented by singer Slimane. He came fourth in the ranking. Louane's fans are hoping that the artist will overtake her colleague and win. The last time France came in first at Eurovision was in 2021.

What is known about the singer Louane
Singer Louane. Photo: AFP

Earlier, we wrote about the singer Zoë Më. She will represent Switzerland at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

You might want to read about the UK representatives at Eurovision 2025 Remember Monday.

Eurovision France performers singer contest Eurovision 2025
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

Musk publishes video about how close the US and Russia are

Louane will represent France at Eurovision — Who is Louane

WhatsApp is going to add three new useful features for calling

Samsung began deploying One UI 7 — which devices will be updated

Trump questions Bitcoin's stability — What's going on

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Hidden updates on Android smartphones — how to find them

Experts named the best Samsung phones for different budgets

Apple will surprise fans in 2027 — the company's plans

Which iPhones have reverse charging, and how to use it

Situation in Kursk region of Russia — Zelensky made a statement

Musk publishes video about how close the US and Russia are

Louane will represent France at Eurovision — Who is Louane

WhatsApp is going to add three new useful features for calling

Samsung began deploying One UI 7 — which devices will be updated

Trump questions Bitcoin's stability — What's going on

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Hidden updates on Android smartphones — how to find them

Experts named the best Samsung phones for different budgets

Apple will surprise fans in 2027 — the company's plans

Which iPhones have reverse charging, and how to use it

Situation in Kursk region of Russia — Zelensky made a statement

NATO turns 76 — when and why the Alliance was created

Signal privacy — Who created the app and why

The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

Aidar Battalion fighters share their dreams after the war is over

Four-legged friends — how animals help at the front, photos

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

A Writer in Politics — Who is Chancellor candidate Habeck

Alternative for Germany — Russian influence in German election

Against Scholz and for Ukraine — Who is candidate Merz's

Text

12:02 Російський опозиціонер Каспаров впевнений, що США та РФ ведуть таємні переговори

9 November 2023
Text

10:00 H&M повернувся — у яких ТРЦ відкрились магазини, які враження покупців та ціни на одяг

6 February 2024
Text

15:00 Український тиждень у Вашингтоні — підсумки від Новини.LIVE

Text

17:00 Барабаш назвав кількість цивільних, які продовжують залишатися в Авдіївці

27 February 2024
Text

21:43 Експерт пояснив наміри Кремля воювати з НАТО через слова Макрона

Top news

All News Articles Video

What haircuts make you look older — Avoid these haircuts in 2025

27 March 2025

The most fashionable spring 2025 hair color — sounds even magical

1 April 2025

Angelina Jolie's fragrances — her perfume favorites

25 March 2025

Some reasons to turn off Wi-Fi on your phone overnight

2 April 2025

The best perfumes that are suitable for all occasions

5 April 2025

Perfumes to avoid buying in 2025 — Outdated women's fragrances

25 March 2025

The hottest haircut of 2025 — Pixie is the most popular comeback

28 March 2025

New perfumes with unforgettable fragrance — want to wear forever

31 March 2025

Shoes that surprise — why monks are back in trend

3 April 2025

Fashionable haircut ideas for spring 2025 — suitable for everyone