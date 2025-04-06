Louane — What do we know about the contestant from France in the Eurovision 2025?

Singer Louane, representative from France at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Photo: Escbeat

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held in May in Switzerland. France will be represented by 28-year-old singer Louane.

The participant of Eurovision 2025 from France — Louane

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held in the Swiss city of Basel. Two semi-finals are scheduled for May 13 and 15. The grand final will take place on Saturday, May 17.

France will be represented at this year's contest by singer Louane (real name Anne Pecher). The artist is known in her country as a singer and actress. Louane confirmed her participation in the contest by posting a video on social media.

"I have something to tell you," she wrote.

Louane became famous after participating in The Voice in 2013. During her audition, she sang Un homme heureux by William Scheller. All four coaches then turned to her. Participating in the TV show was the impetus for Louane's further success.

After appearing on The Voice, Louane was offered a role in the movie La famille Bélier. She played the role of 16-year-old Paula. As a result, the artist was nominated as the most promising actress at the 40th César Film Awards.

Louane's debut studio album "Chambre 12", released in 2015, was a great success, her songs topped the French charts.

To date, the singer has recorded five studio albums, the latest of which is Solo. With this album, Louane plans to tour France in the next few months.

Last year, France was represented by singer Slimane. He came fourth in the ranking. Louane's fans are hoping that the artist will overtake her colleague and win. The last time France came in first at Eurovision was in 2021.

Singer Louane. Photo: AFP

