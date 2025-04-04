Zoë Më Voyage — Who is the representative of Switzerland at Eurovision 2025 Zoë Më

Zoë Më. Photo: Keystone / Ennio Leanza

At the international song contest Eurovision 2025, which will be held in Switzerland this year, the country will be represented by singer Zoë Më. She will perform on the stage of her hometown Basel with the song Voyage, which carries a deep emotional and social message.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Who is Zoë Më?

The performer's real name is Zoë Anina Kressler. She was born on October 6, 2000, in Basel, spent part of her childhood in Germany, and since 2009 has been living in Fribourg, Switzerland. She started her career in music at the age of 10, and in 2020 released her debut album Momoko, consisting of 10 songs.

Throughout her career, Zoë has received the prestigious SRF 3 Best Talent and RTS Artiste Radar awards in 2024, which confirmed her status as one of the most promising artists in Switzerland.

Zoë Më. Photo: screenshot

About Eurovision and the song Voyage

Zoë considers it an incredible honor to be a participant in the Eurovision Song Contest in the year when the contest is held in her home country.

"I was born in Basel, my grandparents live here. Performing here is a real fairy tale moment, it feels like a full circle," she said.

The song Voyage, which the singer will perform at the Eurovision Song Contest, is written in French. It is a kind of response to harassment and negativity on social media.

"I wanted to create a song with a deep message. When you get a stage as big as Eurovision, it's important to use it to talk about what's important," explained Zoë.

Interestingly, the artist usually mixes German and French in her songs, but for Voyage, she decided to stick to French.

This will be Switzerland's first French-language performance since Gjon's Tears, who won third place in 2021 with Tout L'Univers.

What does her stage name mean?

Zoë carefully chose her stage name, giving it a deep meaning. Zoë means "life" in Greek. Më means "eye" in Japanese.

Thus, the artist emphasizes her attention to all aspects of life, both positive and negative.

