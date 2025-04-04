Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Eurovision arrow Switzerland contestant at Eurovision — Who is Zoë Mö arrow

Switzerland contestant at Eurovision — Who is Zoë Mö

4 April 2025 20:30
Oleksiy Kharchenko - editor
Zoë Më Voyage — Who is the representative of Switzerland at Eurovision 2025 Zoë Më
Zoë Më. Photo: Keystone / Ennio Leanza
Oleksiy Kharchenko - editor

At the international song contest Eurovision 2025, which will be held in Switzerland this year, the country will be represented by singer Zoë Më. She will perform on the stage of her hometown Basel with the song Voyage, which carries a deep emotional and social message.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Who is Zoë Më?

The performer's real name is Zoë Anina Kressler. She was born on October 6, 2000, in Basel, spent part of her childhood in Germany, and since 2009 has been living in Fribourg, Switzerland. She started her career in music at the age of 10, and in 2020 released her debut album Momoko, consisting of 10 songs.

Throughout her career, Zoë has received the prestigious SRF 3 Best Talent and RTS Artiste Radar awards in 2024, which confirmed her status as one of the most promising artists in Switzerland.

zoë më eurovision 2025
Zoë Më. Photo: screenshot

About Eurovision and the song Voyage

Zoë considers it an incredible honor to be a participant in the Eurovision Song Contest in the year when the contest is held in her home country.

"I was born in Basel, my grandparents live here. Performing here is a real fairy tale moment, it feels like a full circle," she said.

The song Voyage, which the singer will perform at the Eurovision Song Contest, is written in French. It is a kind of response to harassment and negativity on social media.

"I wanted to create a song with a deep message. When you get a stage as big as Eurovision, it's important to use it to talk about what's important," explained Zoë.

Interestingly, the artist usually mixes German and French in her songs, but for Voyage, she decided to stick to French.

This will be Switzerland's first French-language performance since Gjon's Tears, who won third place in 2021 with Tout L'Univers.

What does her stage name mean?

Zoë carefully chose her stage name, giving it a deep meaning. Zoë means "life" in Greek. Më means "eye" in Japanese.

Thus, the artist emphasizes her attention to all aspects of life, both positive and negative.

Earlier, we told you about the UK representatives at Eurovision 2025 Remember Monday.

Eurovision Switzerland songs show business contest Eurovision 2025

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

20:30 Switzerland contestant at Eurovision — Who is Zoë Mö

17:57 YouTube launches new features for Shorts amid possible TikTok ban

16:21 Apple will delight iPhone mini fans with its new device — details

15:25 Trump says Putin and Zelensky are ready to negotiate

15:14 New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge presentation date has been announced

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

14:07 Google tests Chrome build with Android Extensions

09:23 TOP 10 popular applications that "kill" the smartphone battery

08:50 NATO turns 76 — when and why the Alliance was created

3 April 2025

23:49 The cost of the iPhone could soar to record highs

22:15 CIA declassifies details of Hitler's escape to Argentina

20:30 Switzerland contestant at Eurovision — Who is Zoë Mö

17:57 YouTube launches new features for Shorts amid possible TikTok ban

16:21 Apple will delight iPhone mini fans with its new device — details

15:25 Trump says Putin and Zelensky are ready to negotiate

15:14 New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge presentation date has been announced

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

14:07 Google tests Chrome build with Android Extensions

09:23 TOP 10 popular applications that "kill" the smartphone battery

08:50 NATO turns 76 — when and why the Alliance was created

3 April 2025

23:49 The cost of the iPhone could soar to record highs

22:15 CIA declassifies details of Hitler's escape to Argentina

08:50 NATO turns 76 — when and why the Alliance was created

25 March 2025

22:09 Signal privacy — Who created the app and why

14:06 The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

21 March 2025

14:09 Aidar Battalion fighters share their dreams after the war is over

3 March 2025

07:32 Four-legged friends — how animals help at the front, photos

22 February 2025

06:52 A Writer in Politics — Who is Chancellor candidate Habeck

21 February 2025

06:52 Alternative for Germany — Russian influence in German election

19 February 2025

06:52 Against Scholz and for Ukraine — Who is candidate Merz's

Top news

All News Articles Video

The most fashionable spring 2025 hair color — sounds even magical

1 April 2025

Angelina Jolie's fragrances — her perfume favorites

25 March 2025

Some reasons to turn off Wi-Fi on your phone overnight

The hottest haircut of 2025 — Pixie is the most popular comeback

2 April 2025

The best perfumes that are suitable for all occasions

28 March 2025

New perfumes with unforgettable fragrance — want to wear forever

31 March 2025

Shoes that surprise — why monks are back in trend

23 March 2025

Dos and Don'ts in Makeup for Spring/Summer 2025

28 March 2025

TOP nail color of Spring 2025 — Rouge Noir is all rage

This season's most coveted bag — Trendy replacement for Birkin