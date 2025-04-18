Our social media:

Eurovision 2025 — Who is Mamagama that will represent Azerbaijan

18 April 2025 15:27
Oleksiy Kharchenko - editor
Mamagama to represent Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025
Members of Mamagama band. Photo: Instagram/mamagama_officia
Oleksiy Kharchenko - editor

In 2025, Azerbaijan will be represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by Mamagama, which will perform in the first semifinal with the song Run With U at number 10. The contest will be held in Basel, Switzerland in May 2025.

Read more about Mamagama, the band that will represent Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest, on Novyny.LIVE.

Who are Mamagama?

Mamagama was formed in 2021 in Baku. The band consists of vocalist Asaf Mishiyev, guitarist Hasan Heydar, and drummer Arif Imanov. The musicians combine traditional Azerbaijani elements with the modern sound of indie pop and alternative rock.

Mamagama began their career with international performances: in 2022, they won the International Artist category at one of Albania's leading music festivals, Kenga Magjike, where they performed their single Dreamer.

In the same year, the band applied for the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, reaching the top five finalists. However, Azerbaijan then presented the duo TuralTuranX. This year, Mamagama finally got the opportunity to perform on behalf of the country on the main European music stage.

Vocalist Asaf Mishiev previously participated in The Voice, where he reached the knockout stage in the team of Polina Gagarina. He is of Highlander Jewish descent, and cites Bob Dylan and Amy Winehouse as sources of inspiration.

In 2022, the band also performed a joint cover of Harry Styles' As It Was with the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest winner Eldar Gasimov.

What is the song Run With U about?

Run With U is a sensual song about love, passion and inner freedom. Its main idea is the merging of souls, when time stands still and silence speaks louder than words.

Interestingly, for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan's participation in the competition, the song features the saz, a traditional stringed instrument. Thanks to this, the band created a unique sound, combining national flavor with a modern musical form. Fans have already noted the high level of composition and the successful synthesis of cultural motifs.

As a reminder, Novyny.LIVE also wrote about who will represent Australia, Montenegro and Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025.

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

