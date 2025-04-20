A young singer Marko Bošniak to represent Croatia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Eurovision 2025 contestant Marko Bošniak from Croatia. Photo: Facebook/Marko Bošnjak

This year, singer Marko Bošniak will try to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 for Croatia. This guy will perform with the song "Poison Cake", and his background is very interesting: he was a victim of bullying and even worked in the KFC customer service.

Who is Marko Bošniak?

The singer is now 21 years old and has spent his entire childhood in Prozor. His talent for singing was discovered at a very young age: from the age of five, Marko sang in the local church choir. At the age of eleven, Marko won the second season of a Serbian talent show.

However, the school didn't appreciate his success and he became a victim of bullying. So Marko was forced to change his environment and move to Zagreb. There, he worked at various jobs before focusing entirely on his music career. He even worked in customer support at KFC.

How he got to Eurovision 2025

This is not the first time Marko has tried to perform at Europe's main song contest. In 2022, he fell just short of winning his country's entry with his song "Moli za nas" and representing it at Eurovision.

However, in 2025, Bošniak took part in the selection for the second time and won, gaining the right to represent Croatia at the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Poison Cake."

The song "Poison Cake" is about sweet revenge and the ability to stand up for yourself. According to Marko Bošnjak, the song touches on "forbidden" emotions: anger, the desire for justice and the satisfaction of a well-deserved punishment. The story of revenge in the song is presented in the form of a metaphor: taking power away from those who have abused it.

The creation of "Poison Cake" was a revolutionary step for Marko Bošniak, both creatively and personally. The song freed him from the limitations associated with the expectation of performing only emotional Balkan ballads.

