Lucio Corsi — Italy representative at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Lucio Corsi will represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel. He will perform in the first semi-final on May 13. The singer received this right after the winner of the Sanremo Festival, Olly, refused to participate due to a busy touring schedule. Corsi, who came second with his song Volevo essere un duro, is officially confirmed to represent Italy.

Lucio Corsi is a 31-year-old singer and songwriter from Tuscany, who stands out for his original musical style that combines glam rock with surreal lyrics. His career started in his youth. After graduating from high school, he moved to Milan, where he released his first EPs — Vetulonia Dakar and Altalena Boy.

In 2017, Corsi presented the concept album Bestiario musicale, dedicated to the animals of his homeland. In 2023, he released another album — La gente che sogna. His song Tu Sei Il Mattino became the soundtrack of the Paramount+ series Vita da Carlo.

What's Lucio Corsi's song about — Volevo essere un duro

The song Volevo essere un duro tells the story of a person who wants to appear strong, but in reality feels doubts and insecurities. It conveys the internal struggle between the external image and the real emotions. Lucio Corsi himself notes that this song is very personal to him and reflects his life experience.

