Eurovision 2025 — Who is Tommy Cash that will represent Estonia

Singer Tommy Cash. Photo: Reuters

Estonia will be represented at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 by Tommy Cash. He will perform the song "Espresso Macchiato". The track has already gained immense popularity on social media. However, Tommy Cash managed to be remembered not only for the song, but also for the "Russian trace".

Tommy Cash chose a pseudonym in honor of the US singer and actor Johnny Cash. The artist's real name is Thomas Tammemets. He was born in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia. The singer's mother is half Ukrainian and his grandmother is Russian.

"I've never listened to Estonian songs, I don't know any Estonian artists, because I chose what I listened to. Even then, I formed my own taste in music," Tammemets said.

Thomas Tammemets started his artistic career with dancing. He said that he would dance at night when his parents were asleep, inventing his own moves and combinations.

The first music video "Guez Whoz Bak" was presented in 2013. A little later, Tammemets released an album called "Euroz Dolaz Yeniz". The singer began to gain popularity. His style is the so-called "Russian trash". In his music videos, you can feel the flavor of post-Soviet aesthetics.

"In Estonia, all musicians are mostly very stereotypical: if you're a rapper, you have to have a gangsta background, and pop is mostly made by trashy aunts with no taste. I was just the first person in Estonia to make a good music video and develop my own distinctive style," the singer said.

Toman has repeatedly emphasized that he considers himself half Estonian and half Russian. He noted that since childhood he has been inspired by the cultures of Russia and the United States.

"I have two native languages, so it's stupid to pick on me for this. But, by and large, my audience consists of normal people, they grew up in the 90s and know that we live together for certain historical reasons," said the singer.

Tommy Cash cooperation with Russia

Tommy Cash was supposed to represent Russia at the Eurovision Song Contest back in 2020. However, this did not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic. The artist has performed in Russia many times and is very proud of it.

In 2021, Tommy Cash visited the temporarily occupied Crimea. When Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, the artist refused to express a clear position on the matter. He simply canceled performances in both Ukraine and Russia.

"It is very difficult to accept the current military actions, it is all very sad! I am a staunch opponent of any military aggression! And I fully support the Ukrainian people and people from Russia who do not support the invasion, it's not their choice... This is an extremely sad situation, and I really hope that I will soon be able to return to these beautiful countries to perform new music there," said Tommy Cash at the time.

