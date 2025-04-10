Duo Abor & Tynna — Who will represent Germany at Eurovision 2025

The duo Abor & Tynna, who will represent Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 / Photo: aborundtynna/Instagram

This year, the Austrian duo Abor & Tynna will represent Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. The singers will perform the song "Baller", which tells the story of a lost love.

Novyny.LIVE tells what do we know about the duo Abor & Tynna.

What is known about the duo Abor & Tynna — representatives of Germany at Eurovision

Abor & Tynna is an Austrian musical duo consisting of brother and sister Attila Bornemisza and Tunde Bornemisza. They grew up in Vienna in a family of musicians of Hungarian origin. Their father, Csaba Bornemisza, has been a cellist with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra since 1993. Since childhood, Attila and Tunde have been involved in music.

In 2016, they managed to record their first song. After their mother posted this song on Facebook, producers took notice of them. Thus, the duo gradually gained popularity in Vienna, Berlin, and Hanover. And in 2024, Abor & Tynna opened for the German singer Nina Chuba on her tour.

In 2025, on the advice of their label, the duo applied for the German national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Chefsache ESC 2025 — Wer singt für Deutschland. Abor & Tynna first appeared at a private audition in December 2024.

Out of more than 3,000 applications, the duo was one of the 24 candidates to make it to the final round. On the advice of Stefan Raab, they chose the song "Baller", a short excerpt of which he found on the duo's Instagram profile. They went through all the stages of the competition and won the final on March 1, 2025 with 34.9% of the viewers' votes.

It should be noted that this is the first German-language song from Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest since 2007. The duo Abor & Tynna will perform straight in the final on May 17, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland, as Germany is a member of the Big Five. Eurovision host countries do not participate in the semi-finals.

What is the song "Baller" by Abor & Tynna about?

The song "Baller" is a rather dynamic electro-pop composition with elements of rap. The song is about emotions after the end of a relationship.

This song was released on Abor & Tynna's debut album. In addition, after winning the national selection, it is rapidly gaining popularity. As a result, the song has already topped the Spotify charts with over two million plays.

Attila will play the cello and Tunde will sing during the song contest. The judges of the German selection called "Baller" the most modern song of Eurovision 2025.

