Eurovision 2025 — Who is Ireland representative EMMY

Ireland's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, singer Emmy. Photo: Eurovision.tv

This year, the Emmy won the Eurosong contest in Ireland. Therefore, she will represent the country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with the song "Laika Party".

Novyny.LIVE tells you what we know about Emmy.

How Emmy won and what song she will perform at Eurovision

On Friday, February 7, the Emerald Isle made its choice for the 69th Eurovision Song Contest. Ireland has officially selected Emmy to represent the nation in Switzerland with her song Laika Party. She’ll be proudly waving the green, white, and orange flag on the Eurovision stage.

"I'm speechless... thank you so much! Wow, we are so excited. I hope I make you proud of Ireland," said Emmy, speaking immediately after the show.

This year, 6 songs competed for the right to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest. "Laika Party" scored a total of 34 points, which gave it an 8-point advantage over the second-place song.

Ireland's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, singer Emmy. Photo: emmykgk00/Instagram

The voting consisted of public voting, national jury voting and international jury voting, each of which contributed one third of the final result.

The song "Laika Party" won both the public vote and the national jury vote. It took second place in the international jury's vote, losing to "My Way" by Samantha Mumba. Samantha took second place in the overall standings, and Bobby Arlo placed third with his song "Powerplay".

What is known about the representative of Ireland Emmy

Emmy is a 24-year-old singer and songwriter from Norway. She was born and raised in a music-loving family and has been singing all her life. When she was 7 years old, she started writing her own songs, both on her own and with her brother, who is also a singer and songwriter.

Her career took off in 2015 when, at the age of 15, she participated in the Melodi Grand Prix Junior, one of the largest music competitions in her country. 6 years later, in 2021, she took part in the Melodi Grand Prix, the Norwegian selection for the Eurovision Song Contest. She performed the song Witch Woods and made it to the final.

Today, she is especially known for her singing on TikTok, with 1.2 million followers from around the world. She has also worked with well-known producers such as K-391 and Braaheim.

In 2024, she was in Los Angeles, Latvia, and France, where she participated in songwriting sessions and continued to write. Emmy is also a freelance graphic designer.

