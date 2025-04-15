Our social media:

Nina Žižić to represent Montenegro at Eurovision 2025

17 April 2025 01:00
Oleksiy Kharchenko - editor
Nina Žižić to represent Montenegro at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025
Singer Nina Žižić. Photo: ninazizicofficial
Oleksiy Kharchenko - editor

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be special for Montenegro this year. Nina Žižić, one of the most famous singers in the country, who has been taking a long break from her career and her art, will be taking to the stage for the second time. The artist will perform solo with the song Dobrodošli, which will represent her country in the second semi-final.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what is known about Nina Žižić and what her song is about.

Who is Nina Žižić?

Nina Žižić is an artist with over 20 years of experience in show business. She made her debut on television at the age of ten, demonstrating not only her vocal abilities, but also her literary and choreographic talents.

Nina Zizic Montenegro
Singer Nina Žižić. Photo: ninazizicofficial

Her debut single Odlazi was released in 2003, and just a year later, she joined the girl group Negre. Together, they performed at the popular Sunčane Skale festival, where they took third place. After the group disbanded, Nina shifted her focus to a solo career, gradually rising in popularity across the countries of the former Yugoslavia.

Nina Žižić will try to win the hearts of Eurovision viewers for the second time

She had already appeared on the Eurovision stage in 2013 as a background singer and guest participant of the band Who See with the song Igranka. Despite the fact that the show was bright and exciting, Montenegro failed to reach the final.

In 2024, Nina participated in the national selection of Montesong, where she won the second place. The band Neonoen, who had won the first round, was disqualified because they had violated the rules. That's how Nina Žižić won the right to represent Montenegro at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, which was officially announced on December 8, 2024.

What Nina Žižić's song Dobrodošli is about

Her competition entry, Dobrodošli (translated as "Welcome"), is a deeply emotional ballad dedicated to the strength of women in times of difficulty. Nina Žižić said that she wanted a dynamic dance track, but got a deep, dramatic story that she will not only sing, but "live" on stage, like in a theater.

By the way, in 2025, the song underwent a significant transformation. Orchestral elements were added to the instrumental, the introduction was restructured, and the finale was made more powerful and expressive. Still performed exclusively in Montenegrin, the piece now feels like a musical mini-performance.

Dobrodošli is an invitation into a world of inner turmoil, loss, and hope. It explores themes of loneliness, forgiveness, and the quiet strength it takes to move forward.

Translation of the song Dobrodošli

The original:

Budi se noć, koja je kriva
Umorne oči trlja bez stida
Hoće li doć il će da sniva?
Zora rujna rane da vida
Gdje su sad svi? Iza sumeđa
Pretom vijenac od cvijeća
Nasmij se, izdrži sve, proći će
Izdrži sve, proći će, nasmij se
Proći će, nasmij se, izdrži sve
Nestaće, prestaće, a kada će?
Dobrodošli meni vi
Na predstavu
O ljubavi
Kako si ti? Da li si dobro?
Gdje su sad svi čisti pred Bogom?
Ko da su nijemi, stoje bez riječi
Oni što tu su u zlu i u sreći
Lica su im crvena
Tugom krpljena
A ko mi je kriv? Ha-ah
Nasmij se, izdrži sve, proći će
Izdrži sve, proći će, nasmij se
Proći će, nasmij se, izdrži sve
Nestaće, prestaće, a kada će?
Dobrodošli meni vi
U hotel mojih slabosti
Dobrodošli meni svi
Na predstavu
O ljubavi
Izdrži sve, nasmij se
Proći će
Ho-u-ou, izdrži sve, nasmij se
Nestaće, preѕtaće, a kadа će?

Lyrics in English:

The night which is to blame, wakes up
Shamelessly rubs its tired eyes
Will it come or will it sleep?
Red dawn comes to heal the wounds
Where is everyone now? Behind the shadows
Knitting a wreath of flowers
Smile, endure everything, it will pass
Endure everything, it will pass, smile
It will pass, smile, endure everything
It will disappear, it will stop, but when will it?
I bid you welcome
To the play about love
How arе you? Are you okay?
Where arе now all those pure before God?
As if they are mute, they stand speechless
Those who are there in good times and bad
Their faces are red, patched with sadness
And who's to blame? Woah
Smile, endure everything, it will pass
Endure everything, it will pass, smile
It will pass, smile, endure everything
It will disappear, it will stop, but when will it?
I bid you welcome
To the hotel of my weaknesses
I bid you all welcome
To the play about love
Endure everything, it will pass, smile
It will pass, smile, endure everything
It will disappear, it will stop, but when will it?

As a reminder, Italy will be represented at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 by Lucio Corsi with the song Volevo essere un duro.

At the same time, Iceland will be represented by the duo Vaeb — the singers will open the first semi-final of Eurovision 2025.

