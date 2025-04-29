Adonxs to shake up Eurovision 2025 with bold anthem Kiss Kiss Goodbye

Singer, model and dancer Adonxs. Photo: instagram.com/ageofadonxs

This year, Slovakia-born singer, model, and dancer Adonxs will represent Czechia at Eurovision 2025. He will perform the song Kiss Kiss Goodbye and is set to compete in the second semi-final, performing 12th.

Who is Adonxs?

Adonxs, whose real name is Adam Pavlovčin, is originally from Slovakia and has been singing since childhood. He studied at BIMM University in London.

He rose to fame after winning SuperStar Czech-Slovakia 2021, becoming the first openly queer winner of the show. His performances were noted for their boldness and gender nonconformity.

Adonxs described his victory as an important moment for LGBTQ+ visibility in Central Europe.

Previously, he was the frontman of the band Pace. His solo debut single Moving On was released in May 2022, followed by his debut album Age of Adonxs in November the same year. In 2022, he won "Singer of the Year" and "Breakthrough Artist" awards from Czech radio station Evropa 2.

Adonxs has said he became interested in Eurovision after watching Ukrainian singer Ruslana’s dynamic 2004 performance.

What is Kiss Kiss Goodbye about?

Adonxs describes Kiss Kiss Goodbye as bold, uncompromising, and cinematic.

The song explores the complexities of romantic relationships and the emotional cycles where the desire for unconditional love clashes with deep-seated childhood wounds caused by a lack of parental presence.

"It’s the story of an imperfect, wounded hero who, at a crucial moment, is ready to sacrifice a major achievement for humanity in hopes of healing a painful scar in his heart. It’s about how love — and its absence — shapes us," Adonxs explained.

