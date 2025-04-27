JJ “Wasted Love” - what is known about the representative of Austria at Eurovision Johannes Pietsch

Austria's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 JJ. Photo: thateurovisionsite.com

Austria will be represented at Eurovision 2025 by 23-year-old singer Johannes Pietsch, known by his stage name JJ. He will perform the song Wasted Love, which blends elements of operatic vocals and modern pop music.

Who is JJ?

Johannes Pietsch was born on April 29, 2001, in Vienna but spent much of his childhood in Dubai after his family relocated there. In 2016, they moved back to Austria. JJ has Austrian and Filipino roots and speaks four languages fluently: German, English, French, and Tagalog.

He is currently studying music at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna and also attended the opera school at the Vienna State Opera. In 2022, he made his debut at the Vienna State Opera in the production Von der Liebe Tod. Beyond the classical stage, JJ has also competed in TV talent shows, including The Voice UK and Austria’s Starmania, where he reached the finals.

What 'Wasted Love' is about

Wasted Love was created in collaboration with Teodora Špirić, who represented Austria at Eurovision 2023, and composer Thomas Thurner.

The song explores the theme of unrequited love, combining emotional vocals with contemporary electronic music.

