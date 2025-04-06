Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Home and Garden arrow Sweet peppers turned bitter — Why and how to save the crop arrow

Sweet peppers turned bitter — Why and how to save the crop

7 April 2025 23:15
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna - Редактор
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna
Редактор
Why peppers become bitter — Reasons and how to save the crop
Pepper in hands. Photo: Freepik
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna - Редактор
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna
Редактор

Recently, more and more gardeners have begun to complain that sweet peppers in the garden grow bitter for some reason, but there are several reasons for this. Experienced gardeners told us why this vegetable has a bitter taste and how to save the harvest.

Novyny.LIVE shares useful tips for summer residents.

Advertisement

This is why peppers grow bitter

Early harvesting

If you harvested your bell peppers too early, you didn't let them develop the sugar that is responsible for the sweet flavor. Because of this, it simply grew bitter. To avoid this problem, take your time harvesting and let the fruit ripen on the bushes.

Growing pepper
Pepper harvest in a basket. Photo: Alamy

Peculiarities of the variety

Peppers can be bitter due to the peculiarities of the variety, so be sure to read the description on the package before buying plant material. Look out for varieties that say the pepper will be sweet due to genetic characteristics.

Cross-pollination with bitter varieties

You may have planted your bitter peppers too close together, but experienced summer gardeners recommend planting different varieties 40 inches (1.02 m) apart. Unfortunately, sometimes even that doesn't help.

Incorrect growing conditions

If you have bitter peppers, you may have grown them incorrectly. You may have planted the peppers in soil that is too acidic, or there may have been unfavorable weather conditions outside. For example, if it's cold in the summer, the peppers will become bitter.

Pepper harvest
Growing pepper in the garden. Photo: Pinterest

A mistake in care

If you notice that your peppers have become bitter, you may have used the wrong fertilizer or made a mistake when watering them. But peppers need a certain amount of moisture — they shouldn't dry out, especially when they're blooming.

Earlier, we wrote how to plant strawberries in the garden, how to properly grow succulents, and how to water tomatoes to grow a juicy harvest.

vegetables advise garden effective ways pepper bell pepper
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

Congresswoman says Ukraine's land should be given to Russia

Norway announces new military aid for Ukraine

Attack on Kryvyi Rih — Doctors fight for 4-year-old boy's life

Markets shuddered as Trump pushes the world to crisis again

Ukraine initiates OSCE meeting over shelling of Kryvyi Rih

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Musk publishes video about how close the US and Russia are

Louane will represent France at Eurovision — Who is Louane

WhatsApp is going to add three new useful features for calling

Samsung began deploying One UI 7 — which devices will be updated

Trump questions Bitcoin's stability — What's going on

Congresswoman says Ukraine's land should be given to Russia

Norway announces new military aid for Ukraine

Attack on Kryvyi Rih — Doctors fight for 4-year-old boy's life

Markets shuddered as Trump pushes the world to crisis again

Ukraine initiates OSCE meeting over shelling of Kryvyi Rih

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Musk publishes video about how close the US and Russia are

Louane will represent France at Eurovision — Who is Louane

WhatsApp is going to add three new useful features for calling

Samsung began deploying One UI 7 — which devices will be updated

Trump questions Bitcoin's stability — What's going on

NATO turns 76 — when and why the Alliance was created

Signal privacy — Who created the app and why

The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

Aidar Battalion fighters share their dreams after the war is over

Four-legged friends — how animals help at the front, photos

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

A Writer in Politics — Who is Chancellor candidate Habeck

Alternative for Germany — Russian influence in German election

Against Scholz and for Ukraine — Who is candidate Merz's

Text

12:02 Російський опозиціонер Каспаров впевнений, що США та РФ ведуть таємні переговори

9 November 2023
Text

10:00 H&M повернувся — у яких ТРЦ відкрились магазини, які враження покупців та ціни на одяг

6 February 2024
Text

15:00 Український тиждень у Вашингтоні — підсумки від Новини.LIVE

Text

17:00 Барабаш назвав кількість цивільних, які продовжують залишатися в Авдіївці

27 February 2024
Text

21:43 Експерт пояснив наміри Кремля воювати з НАТО через слова Макрона

Top news

All News Articles Video

What haircuts make you look older — Avoid these haircuts in 2025

27 March 2025

The most fashionable spring 2025 hair color — sounds even magical

1 April 2025

Angelina Jolie's fragrances — her perfume favorites

25 March 2025

Some reasons to turn off Wi-Fi on your phone overnight

5 April 2025

Perfumes to avoid buying in 2025 — Outdated women's fragrances

2 April 2025

The best perfumes that are suitable for all occasions

25 March 2025

The hottest haircut of 2025 — Pixie is the most popular comeback

28 March 2025

New perfumes with unforgettable fragrance — want to wear forever

31 March 2025

Shoes that surprise — why monks are back in trend

3 April 2025

Fashionable haircut ideas for spring 2025 — suitable for everyone