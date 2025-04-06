Why peppers become bitter — Reasons and how to save the crop

Pepper in hands. Photo: Freepik

Recently, more and more gardeners have begun to complain that sweet peppers in the garden grow bitter for some reason, but there are several reasons for this. Experienced gardeners told us why this vegetable has a bitter taste and how to save the harvest.

This is why peppers grow bitter

Early harvesting

If you harvested your bell peppers too early, you didn't let them develop the sugar that is responsible for the sweet flavor. Because of this, it simply grew bitter. To avoid this problem, take your time harvesting and let the fruit ripen on the bushes.

Pepper harvest in a basket. Photo: Alamy

Peculiarities of the variety

Peppers can be bitter due to the peculiarities of the variety, so be sure to read the description on the package before buying plant material. Look out for varieties that say the pepper will be sweet due to genetic characteristics.

Cross-pollination with bitter varieties

You may have planted your bitter peppers too close together, but experienced summer gardeners recommend planting different varieties 40 inches (1.02 m) apart. Unfortunately, sometimes even that doesn't help.

Incorrect growing conditions

If you have bitter peppers, you may have grown them incorrectly. You may have planted the peppers in soil that is too acidic, or there may have been unfavorable weather conditions outside. For example, if it's cold in the summer, the peppers will become bitter.

Growing pepper in the garden. Photo: Pinterest

A mistake in care

If you notice that your peppers have become bitter, you may have used the wrong fertilizer or made a mistake when watering them. But peppers need a certain amount of moisture — they shouldn't dry out, especially when they're blooming.

