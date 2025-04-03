Our social media:

How to water tomato seedlings so that the plants grow healthy

3 April 2025 00:15
How to properly water tomato seedlings — Gardening tips
Tomato seedlings and tomato harvest. Photo: Novyny.LIVE collage
The quality of tomato seedlings directly depends on how you water them, so you need to be careful with this. Experienced gardeners explained how to properly moisten the soil of tomato seedlings to get strong and healthy plants of this vegetable.

Novyny.LIVE shares useful tips for gardeners.

How to water tomato seedlings for good development

Frequency of watering

Before watering your tomato plants, check the soil moisture at a depth of about ½ to ⅔ inch. If the soil is still damp, there's no need to water. However, if it's dry at a depth of ⅔ to ¾ inch, it's time to water your seedlings.

You can also check the moisture content of the soil by squeezing it into a lump — if there are drops of water, but it crumbles then you don't need to water and if there is no water and the soil crumbles then it's time to water the seedlings. You can do the same thing by pressing your finger about an inch into the soil — if your finger is wet, you don't need to water it.

Summer gardeners recommend watering tomato plants regularly to prevent the soil from becoming completely dry or waterlogged.

tomato seedlings
Growing tomato seedlings. Photo: Pinterest
How to water tomato seedlings so that the plants grow healthy - фото 2

Watering time

Ideally, tomato seedlings should be watered in the morning because this is when the process of photosynthesis and moisture evaporation in plants is activated, allowing the root system to absorb water more effectively. In addition, the soil has time to dry out during the day, reducing the risk of disease.

You can spray water around the tomato plants with a fine sprayer. However, you must spray the air, not the plants, to prevent the development of fungal diseases.

Полив томатов
Watering tomato plants. Photo: Pinterest

Earlier, we wrote how to plant strawberries in the garden, how to properly grow succulents, and how to water tomatoes to grow a juicy harvest.

