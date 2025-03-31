Our social media:

How to water tomatoes to grow juicy vegetables

31 March 2025 20:05
Guide to watering tomato plants — Tips for gardeners
A young woman is watering tomatoes. Photo: Pinterest
Every experienced gardener knows that tomatoes love sunlight, warmth, and moderate moisture, and therefore, for a good harvest, you should follow certain rules. Learn how to properly water these popular vegetables to grow tasty and juicy tomatoes.

Novyny.LIVE shares useful tips for summer residents.

How to water tomatoes to harvest a bountiful crop

How often should you water tomatoes

The number of times you need to water your tomatoes depends on the weather outside, the level of humidity, and the structure of the soil in which you are growing them. The thing is, a lack of water can cause buds to fall off the bushes or result in small, underdeveloped fruits, while excessive moisture can lead to disease and plant rot.

But in general, tomatoes should be watered at least once a week with three to five liters of water for each bush. When the tomatoes are in bloom, you need to pour two liters under the bush. And if it often rains outside, you don't need to do this at all.

Tomatoes
Ripe tomatoes after watering. Photo: Pinterest

How often to water tomatoes when it's hot outside

When it is hot outside, you need to water tomatoes at least twice a week, and if the air temperature is very high, you need to do it three to four times a week.

Полив томатов
Watering a tomato bush. Photo: Epic Gardening

How and what to water tomatoes with

Experienced gardeners recommend watering tomatoes at the root, as overhead watering during flowering can cause buds to fall off. On sunny days, this can also lead to burns on the plants.

Experts recommend using rainwater. It's better to water tomatoes with settled water that has a temperature similar to that of the soil.

Also, you might be interested to know about fertilizers for tomatoes — how and when to use.

As a reminder, we wrote about solutions for onions to use before planting.

Find out what plants are bad neighbors for a cabbage crop. 

21:25 Russians hope for the attack on Kremlin — Intel intercept

21:10 Earthquake in Myanmar — Death toll exceeds two thousand

17:40 Sweden announces the largest military aid package for Ukraine

17:23 Does it make sense to buy a more expensive smartphone charger?

17:15 Elon Musk prevents Apple from sending satellite SMS

16:33 Hillandale Farms was sold for $1.1 billion to a Brazilian company

16:08 Callas makes statement on ceasefire in Ukraine before G5+ meeting

15:53 Parliamentarians from 17 European countries arrive in Ukraine

14:06 Cheap and powerful — two of the best cheap smartphones in 2025

13:24 ChatGPT described 4 phases of AI's takeover of the world

