Guide to watering tomato plants — Tips for gardeners

Every experienced gardener knows that tomatoes love sunlight, warmth, and moderate moisture, and therefore, for a good harvest, you should follow certain rules. Learn how to properly water these popular vegetables to grow tasty and juicy tomatoes.

How to water tomatoes to harvest a bountiful crop

How often should you water tomatoes

The number of times you need to water your tomatoes depends on the weather outside, the level of humidity, and the structure of the soil in which you are growing them. The thing is, a lack of water can cause buds to fall off the bushes or result in small, underdeveloped fruits, while excessive moisture can lead to disease and plant rot.

But in general, tomatoes should be watered at least once a week with three to five liters of water for each bush. When the tomatoes are in bloom, you need to pour two liters under the bush. And if it often rains outside, you don't need to do this at all.

How often to water tomatoes when it's hot outside

When it is hot outside, you need to water tomatoes at least twice a week, and if the air temperature is very high, you need to do it three to four times a week.

How and what to water tomatoes with

Experienced gardeners recommend watering tomatoes at the root, as overhead watering during flowering can cause buds to fall off. On sunny days, this can also lead to burns on the plants.

Experts recommend using rainwater. It's better to water tomatoes with settled water that has a temperature similar to that of the soil.

