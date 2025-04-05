German style liver recipe — so delicious you can eat it every day

German style liver. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

If you still don't like liver dishes, just try this recipe. Thanks to pickled cucumbers and tomato paste, it acquires a special flavor that you will definitely love.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

Advertisement

You will need:

chicken liver — 500 g;

onion — 1 pc;

pickled cucumbers — 3-4 pcs;

tomato paste — 1 tbsp;

salt, black pepper — to taste.

How to cook

Rinse liver, cut into pieces and soak in 500 ml of water with 1 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of sugar for 15-20 minutes.

Liver and onions. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Meanwhile, finely chop the onion and grate the cucumbers on a coarse grater. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the onion until golden brown. Drain the liver and add it to the onions. Cook over medium heat, covered, for 3-4 minutes.

Ready-to-eat dish. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add tomato paste, salt, pepper and grated cucumbers, stir, cover and simmer for another 4–5jmk minutes, stirring occasionally. If the dish seems dry, add 50 ml of water. Serve and enjoy!

We invite you to check out more delicious recipes:

Fried salad — lean recipe is more filling than meat.

Crispy pan fried pollock — healthy fish dinner recipe.

5 lean everyday salads to eat and lose weight at the same time.