Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Recipes arrow Favorite recipe of the most delicious French chicken arrow

Favorite recipe of the most delicious French chicken

22 April 2025 17:31
Mariia Vyshneva - editor
The most delicious French chicken with tomatoes — Simple dinner recipe
French chicken. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua
Mariia Vyshneva - editor

French-style meat is a classic dish that is loved for its simplicity and exquisite taste. With chicken, this dinner dish will be just as juicy and will win you over from the first bite.

The recipe was shared by Gospodynka.

Advertisement

You will need:

  • chicken breast — 700 g;
  • onion — 2 pcs;
  • oil — 2 tbsp;
  • hard cheese — 200 g;
  • mayonnaise — 2 tbsp;
  • sour cream — 4 tbsp;
  • garlic — 2 cloves;
  • dill to taste.
  • salt, pepper and spices to taste.

How to cook

Cut the chicken breast into thick slices as shown in the photo. Peel and slice the onion into half rings.

French-style meat with chicken - recipe
Cutting the breast. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

To make the sauce, grate half the cheese, press the garlic and chop the dill. In a bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, salt, pepper and your favorite spices, then add grated cheese, dill and garlic. Mix thoroughly.

Chicken baked in the oven with cheese - recipe
Preparation of the sauce. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Grease a baking dish or heatproof pan with vegetable oil. Place the sliced chicken on the bottom, season with salt and pepper, and brush with the sauce. Top with the chopped onion and repeat the layers.

French-style chicken in the oven - how to cook
Layering the dish. Photo:  gospodynka.com.ua

Sprinkle with the remaining grated cheese and place in a preheated 190° oven for 25–30 minutes.

How to cook chicken in French - step by step recipe
French-style chicken before baking. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

We invite you to check out more delicious recipes:

Fried salad — lean recipe is more filling than meat.

Crispy pan fried pollock — healthy fish dinner recipe.

5 lean everyday salads to eat and lose weight at the same time.

dinner recipe chicken French chicken oven
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

Google Photos has learnt to convert regular photos to UltraHDR

Oscar-winning Sean Penn visits Ukraine and supports AFU soldiers

DOGE advisors receive data about millions of immigrants in the US

The first Samsung "rollphone" rendering was shown online — photo

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia — Four children injured

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Diploma can't be generated — ChatGPT leaves "marks" in texts

Xiaomi releases important security patch — what it fixes

Heads of the MFAs of Ukraine and France discussed further steps

Trump's rating in the US is going downhill, according to polls

Vatican announces the cause of the Pope's death

Google Photos has learnt to convert regular photos to UltraHDR

Oscar-winning Sean Penn visits Ukraine and supports AFU soldiers

DOGE advisors receive data about millions of immigrants in the US

The first Samsung "rollphone" rendering was shown online — photo

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia — Four children injured

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Diploma can't be generated — ChatGPT leaves "marks" in texts

Xiaomi releases important security patch — what it fixes

Heads of the MFAs of Ukraine and France discussed further steps

Trump's rating in the US is going downhill, according to polls

Vatican announces the cause of the Pope's death

NATO turns 76 — when and why the Alliance was created

Signal privacy — Who created the app and why

The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

Aidar Battalion fighters share their dreams after the war is over

Text

12:02 Російський опозиціонер Каспаров впевнений, що США та РФ ведуть таємні переговори

9 November 2023
Text

10:00 H&M повернувся — у яких ТРЦ відкрились магазини, які враження покупців та ціни на одяг

6 February 2024
Text

15:00 Український тиждень у Вашингтоні — підсумки від Новини.LIVE

Text

17:00 Барабаш назвав кількість цивільних, які продовжують залишатися в Авдіївці

27 February 2024
Text

21:43 Експерт пояснив наміри Кремля воювати з НАТО через слова Макрона

Top news

All News Articles Video

3 Reasons to switch to a key phone

14 April 2025

Ways to protect cherries from birds — Gardening tips

11 April 2025

Trump issues an ultimatum to Putin — Axios reveals details

Trendy perfumes of 2025-2026 — Future of fragrances

The main 2025 haircut — the new version of the French bob

10 April 2025

Experts named 5 smartphones that should not be bought in 2025

13 April 2025

Scents that drive you crazy — Spring 2025 most popular perfumes

The hottest nails shape in Spring/Summer 2025 — Nail ideas

17 April 2025

Restarting your phone regularly — Why it's useful

9 April 2025

New Balance sneakers worn by fashionistas in 2025