The most delicious French chicken with tomatoes — Simple dinner recipe

French chicken. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

French-style meat is a classic dish that is loved for its simplicity and exquisite taste. With chicken, this dinner dish will be just as juicy and will win you over from the first bite.

The recipe was shared by Gospodynka.

You will need:

chicken breast — 700 g;

onion — 2 pcs;

oil — 2 tbsp;

hard cheese — 200 g;

mayonnaise — 2 tbsp;

sour cream — 4 tbsp;

garlic — 2 cloves;

dill to taste.

salt, pepper and spices to taste.

How to cook

Cut the chicken breast into thick slices as shown in the photo. Peel and slice the onion into half rings.

Cutting the breast. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

To make the sauce, grate half the cheese, press the garlic and chop the dill. In a bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, salt, pepper and your favorite spices, then add grated cheese, dill and garlic. Mix thoroughly.

Preparation of the sauce. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Grease a baking dish or heatproof pan with vegetable oil. Place the sliced chicken on the bottom, season with salt and pepper, and brush with the sauce. Top with the chopped onion and repeat the layers.

Layering the dish. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Sprinkle with the remaining grated cheese and place in a preheated 190° oven for 25–30 minutes.

French-style chicken before baking. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

