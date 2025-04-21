Hearty vegetable soup with red lentils and spices that is more filling than meat

Soup with lentils. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This soup is so flavorful, rich and delicious that it can easily replace meat dishes. It's simple to prepare with available ingredients in one pot, and is the perfect choice for a lean lunch or light dinner.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

Advertisement

You will need:

onions — 1 pc;

carrots — 2 pcs;

garlic — 2 cloves;

potatoes — 2 large pieces;

oil — for frying;

red lentils — 150 g;

filtered water — 1.5 liters;

bay leaf — 2 pcs;

rosemary — 1 tsp;

turmeric — 1/3 tsp;

tomatoes — 2 pcs;

salt — to taste;

ground black pepper — to taste.

How to cook

Take a 2.5 liter saucepan. Chop the onion into small cubes and fry in the saucepan in vegetable oil for 2–3 minutes over medium heat.

Carrots and onions. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add the finely diced carrots and fry together until golden brown. Finely chop the garlic, add to the vegetables and fry for another 1–2 minutes.

Rinsed lentils. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Dice the potatoes, add to the pan, and fry for 2 minutes. Pour in 1.5 liters of water. After boiling, add the washed lentils. Season with salt and pepper, add bay leaf, rosemary and turmeric.

The ready-to-eat dish. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Cover and simmer for 30 minutes over low heat. Dice the tomatoes, add to the soup and cook for another 4–5 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand. Serve hot and enjoy!

We invite you to check out more delicious recipes:

Fried salad — lean recipe is more filling than meat.

Crispy pan fried pollock — healthy fish dinner recipe.

5 lean everyday salads to eat and lose weight at the same time.