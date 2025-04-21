Our social media:

A hearty lentil soup that eliminates meat cravings — Recipe

21 April 2025 23:27
Olha Horokhova - editor
Hearty vegetable soup with red lentils and spices that is more filling than meat
Soup with lentils. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
Olha Horokhova - editor

This soup is so flavorful, rich and delicious that it can easily replace meat dishes. It's simple to prepare with available ingredients in one pot, and is the perfect choice for a lean lunch or light dinner.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You will need:

  • onions — 1 pc;
  • carrots — 2 pcs;
  • garlic — 2 cloves;
  • potatoes — 2 large pieces;
  • oil — for frying;
  • red lentils — 150 g;
  • filtered water — 1.5 liters;
  • bay leaf — 2 pcs;
  • rosemary — 1 tsp;
  • turmeric — 1/3 tsp;
  • tomatoes — 2 pcs;
  • salt — to taste;
  • ground black pepper — to taste.

How to cook

Take a 2.5 liter saucepan. Chop the onion into small cubes and fry in the saucepan in vegetable oil for 2–3 minutes over medium heat.

a hearty lentil soup, after which you don't even want meat
Carrots and onions. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add the finely diced carrots and fry together until golden brown. Finely chop the garlic, add to the vegetables and fry for another 1–2 minutes.

recipe for a hearty lentil soup
Rinsed lentils. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Dice the potatoes, add to the pan, and fry for 2 minutes. Pour in 1.5 liters of water. After boiling, add the washed lentils. Season with salt and pepper, add bay leaf, rosemary and turmeric.

a simple recipe for a hearty lentil soup
The ready-to-eat dish. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Cover and simmer for 30 minutes over low heat. Dice the tomatoes, add to the soup and cook for another 4–5 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand. Serve hot and enjoy!

