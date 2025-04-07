Thick and fluffy pancakes for breakfast — Quick and tasty recipe

Thick and fluffy pancakes. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Thick and fluffy pancakes are the perfect choice for breakfast. With this quick recipe, you can make delicious pancakes that not only taste great, but stay soft for a long time.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You will need:

milk (warm) — 300 ml;

water (warm) — 300 ml;

yeast — 5 g dry or 12-15 g fresh;`

vegetable oil — 30 ml;

sugar — 40 g;

salt — 1/3 tsp;

vanilla sugar — optional;

egg — 1 pc;

semolina — 140 g;

flour — 300 g;

oil for greasing the frying pan;

butter for frying — 40-50 g.

How to cook

Mix warm milk with warm water, add sugar and stir until sugar dissolves. Add the yeast and let it dissolve. Add the egg, oil, salt and vanilla sugar (optional). Mix well.

Cooking pancakes. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add the semolina and mix, then gradually add the flour and mix again. Cover the dough and let it rise in a warm place for 1 hour. When the dough is fluffy and bubbly, stir and mix.

Pancakes and butter. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Heat a frying pan and fry the pancakes. The batter is thick and spreads slowly, so it is helpful to use a ladle to spread it evenly. Lightly grease the pan with oil before each pancake (you can bake without oil, but the pancakes will be less porous).

Ready-made pancakes. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Fry the pancakes over low heat so they do not burn and have time to cook well. To keep the pancakes soft, brush them with melted butter and cover with a lid. You can also use a microwaveable lid.

