Microsoft to strengthen Polish army – What troops will get

17 February 2025 14:39
Vitalii Chaika - editor
Poland will receive 700 million to strengthen Cyber Defence — who is giving the money
A man works at a laptop. Photo: Unsplash
Vitalii Chaika - editor

The American corporation Microsoft will allocate USD 700 million to expand its data center in Poland. This investment is the second phase of a previously completed project, which included the construction of a USD 1 billion data center in the country. 

It was stated by Microsoft CEO Brad Smith.

The agreement between Microsoft and Poland — details 

As Smith explained, the additional investment in cybersecurity confirms Microsoft’s commitment to strengthening Poland’s digital infrastructure. The computing power of the project will be used to strengthen cybersecurity in cooperation with the Polish army.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk said that the corporation had already confirmed the allocation of funding. 

"Almost 3 billion zlotys, or USD 700 million to be precise, is the investment that Microsoft’s management has confirmed to us," he said. 

The project was launched back in 2020 when Microsoft invested USD 1 billion in the implementation of the Polish Digital Valley. The data center, officially opened in 2023, provides cloud services to various businesses and government agencies.

Office 365 has risen in price — who will pay more

Subscriptions to Office cloud products (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) have risen significantly since 2025. Thus, for the Family Pack, subscribers will now pay USD 130 per year, and individuals will pay USD 100.

The updated prices apply only to new users. Customers who are already using Office 365 services will pay more after they decide to renew their subscription. 

As a reminder, the web browser Google Chrome has added Artificial Intelligence (AI). Users can now access a feature that will automatically change user passwords if a data breach is detected.

We also told you that Microsoft is considering buying TikTok. The application has almost 170 million users in the United States.

Poland investments Microsoft cyber security money

