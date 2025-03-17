Our social media:

Plants to plant right away in the greenhouse and garden in March

17 March 2025 16:54
Христина Кучугурна - Редактор
What to plant right away in the ground in March 2025 — tips for summer residents
People planting the tree seedling in the garden. Photo: Freepik
Despite the fact that March is a rather unstable month in terms of weather, there are plants that can already be planted in the greenhouse. Experienced summer residents tell us which crops can be planted directly in the open ground in the first month of spring.

Novyny.LIVE shares some useful tips for gardeners.

What do you need to do in March?

Check the soil for frozen clods

Before planting plants, you should check whether the ground is frozen — if not, you can safely plant trees. 

Treating the garden for pests

It is also important to protect your garden from pests that can destroy entire crops. But it is worth noting that this should be done when the thermometer rises above five degrees Celsius. This is important to protect bushes and trees from damage.

Опрыскивание сада
The process of spraying a tree in the garden. Photo: Pinterest

Planting seedlings

It's also important to sow seedlings in March, but you need to do it at the end of the month. The list of plants that should be planted for seedlings at the end of March includes:

  • Tomatoes
  • Cucumbers
  • Cabbage
  • Beetroot
  • Carrot
  • Pepper
  • Aubergines

Which plants can be planted outdoors in March

Many crops must first be planted as seedlings, but there are some that can be sown directly in the greenhouse in the first month of spring. For example, you can plant new fruit and berry trees such as:

  • Apple tree
  • Pear
  • Plum
  • Apricot
  • Sweet cherry
  • Walnut
  • Cherry
  • Peach

But make sure that the buds of these trees are not swollen, as they may not take root well.

Дерево
Planting a tree in the garden. Photo: Garden Design

You can also plant plants in the garden in March that are not afraid of cold weather, such vegetables, and flowers like:

  • Radish
  • Pea
  • Herbs
  • Petunia
  • Echinacea
  • Snapdragon

As a reminder, we wrote about what fertilizers should be used to feed peonies in spring so that they flower lushly.

We also wrote about what you need to do in the garden to grow the most delicious radishes.

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

