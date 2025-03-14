Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Investments arrow Gold price soars to record high, surpassing $3,000 arrow

Gold price soars to record high, surpassing $3,000

14 March 2025 14:45
Kateryna Balaeva - editor
Gold breaks records with price at $3,000 per ounce
Gold bullion. Photo: Reuters
Kateryna Balaeva - editor

Global financial markets have reached a new historic moment as the price of gold has surpassed the psychological milestone of $3,000 per ounce for the first time. This growth is attributed to a number of factors, including geopolitical instability, US monetary policy and growing demand for assets traditionally viewed as safe havens.

According to Reuters, on March 13th, the spot price of gold rose 1.6% to $2,979.76 an ounce, its 12th all-time high since the beginning of 2025.

The precious metal's US futures also rose by 1.5% to $2991.3 an ounce. At the same time, the price has risen by 27% over the past year and by 14% since the beginning of this year.

null
Spot gold price in USD per oz. Photo: Reuters

Such a rapid increase in value is explained by the fact that gold traditionally plays the role of a "safe haven" for investors in times of economic and political uncertainty. When financial markets are unstable and risks increase, the demand for precious metals increases significantly.

The main driving forces behind the rise in gold prices

  • Geopolitical tensions and trade conflicts. The current policies of US President Donald Trump's administration have led to increased trade confrontation with key partners. Uncertainty over tariff policy and possible sanctions is forcing investors to choose gold as a safe-haven asset.
  • Monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve had previously cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points, but paused its monetary easing in January 2025. Traders are expecting the Fed to resume rate cuts in June, which will give gold an additional boost.
  • Recession risks in the US. Despite optimistic statements from US government officials about the resilience of the economy, some experts warn of a possible slowdown in economic growth. Investors, anticipating potential risks, continue to invest in defensive assets.

What will happen to gold prices in the future?

Analysts believe that the bullish trend in the gold market will continue.

"Gold is in a secular bull market. We forecast prices to trade between $3,000-$3,200 this year," said Alex Ebkarian, chief operating officer at Allegiance Gold.

Amid growing geopolitical and economic instability, gold remains one of the most attractive assets for investors. Its continued momentum will depend on the Federal Reserve's decisions, the world's political situation, and the overall state of the global economy. But it is already clear that the precious metal has not yet said the last word in this record-breaking story.

As a reminder, we wrote that for the first time in a decade, private equity fund assets under management began to decline. Even during the financial crisis of 2008, the industry continued to grow. 

Earlier, we wrote about trends for investors — which assets are the best in 2025.

USA investments precious metals gold money

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

22:24 Zelensky appeals to Trump to use "strength of America"

20:35 Over 160,000 war crimes were committed by Russia in Ukraine

18:14 Zelensky spoke with Secretary of State of the Holy See about POWs

17:54 Merz calls for €3 billion military aid to Ukraine

16:04 In Canada, Rubio was greeted with a tiny red carpet

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

15:52 iPhone and Android will exchange secure RCS messages

14:47 Netflix Releases Black Mirror Season 7 Official Trailer

14:45 Gold price soars to record high, surpassing $3,000

14:16 Samsung will restore the old Galaxy S26 Ultra feature — details

11:46 AI competed with KFC fried chicken recipe — who won

22:24 Zelensky appeals to Trump to use "strength of America"

20:35 Over 160,000 war crimes were committed by Russia in Ukraine

18:14 Zelensky spoke with Secretary of State of the Holy See about POWs

17:54 Merz calls for €3 billion military aid to Ukraine

16:04 In Canada, Rubio was greeted with a tiny red carpet

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

15:52 iPhone and Android will exchange secure RCS messages

14:47 Netflix Releases Black Mirror Season 7 Official Trailer

14:45 Gold price soars to record high, surpassing $3,000

14:16 Samsung will restore the old Galaxy S26 Ultra feature — details

11:46 AI competed with KFC fried chicken recipe — who won

07:32 Four-legged friends — how animals help at the front, photos

22 February 2025

06:52 A Writer in Politics — Who is Chancellor candidate Habeck

21 February 2025

06:52 Alternative for Germany — Russian influence in German election

19 February 2025

06:52 Against Scholz and for Ukraine — Who is candidate Merz's

13 February 2025

06:52 Is he obeying Trump — who is the new CIA Head John Ratcliffe?

10 February 2025

06:52 Donald Trump Jr. — What the President's oldest son is known for

7 February 2025

06:52 Barron Trump — Will he follow in Donald Trump's footsteps

1 February 2025

06:23 From actor to US Secretary of Defense — who is Pete Hegseth?

31 January 2025

06:41 Instead of Blinken — what we know about the new US SecState Rubio

21 January 2025

07:40 How war and aid will change in Ukraine under Trump

Top news

All News Articles Video

06:16 Cottage cheesecake recipe — Perfect for breakfast

12 March 2025

06:11 The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins

4 March 2025

19:51 Jennifer Lopez nails look — New Spring 2025 nails trend

13 March 2025

10:29 Fashionable 70s comeback — boho trousers conquer trends again

5 March 2025

11:13 Trendiest comfy sneakers for Spring 2025

12 March 2025

18:16 Perfume hits — the 5 most popular world fragrances

4 March 2025

17:55Zelensky says Ukraine is ready for the peace talks

2 March 2025

19:28 Nail designs 2025 — Nail ideas for March 2025

4 March 2025

11:18 Why everyone wears greige pants — The hottest Spring 2025 trend

2 March 2025

09:19 Trending midi denim skirt — How to style it in 2025