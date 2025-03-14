Gold breaks records with price at $3,000 per ounce

Gold bullion. Photo: Reuters

Global financial markets have reached a new historic moment as the price of gold has surpassed the psychological milestone of $3,000 per ounce for the first time. This growth is attributed to a number of factors, including geopolitical instability, US monetary policy and growing demand for assets traditionally viewed as safe havens.

According to Reuters, on March 13th, the spot price of gold rose 1.6% to $2,979.76 an ounce, its 12th all-time high since the beginning of 2025.

The precious metal's US futures also rose by 1.5% to $2991.3 an ounce. At the same time, the price has risen by 27% over the past year and by 14% since the beginning of this year.

Spot gold price in USD per oz. Photo: Reuters

Such a rapid increase in value is explained by the fact that gold traditionally plays the role of a "safe haven" for investors in times of economic and political uncertainty. When financial markets are unstable and risks increase, the demand for precious metals increases significantly.

The main driving forces behind the rise in gold prices

Geopolitical tensions and trade conflicts . The current policies of US President Donald Trump's administration have led to increased trade confrontation with key partners. Uncertainty over tariff policy and possible sanctions is forcing investors to choose gold as a safe-haven asset.

. The current policies of US President Donald Trump's administration have led to increased trade confrontation with key partners. Uncertainty over tariff policy and possible sanctions is forcing investors to choose gold as a safe-haven asset. Monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve . The Federal Reserve had previously cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points, but paused its monetary easing in January 2025. Traders are expecting the Fed to resume rate cuts in June, which will give gold an additional boost.

. The Federal Reserve had previously cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points, but paused its monetary easing in January 2025. Traders are expecting the Fed to resume rate cuts in June, which will give gold an additional boost. Recession risks in the US. Despite optimistic statements from US government officials about the resilience of the economy, some experts warn of a possible slowdown in economic growth. Investors, anticipating potential risks, continue to invest in defensive assets.

What will happen to gold prices in the future?

Analysts believe that the bullish trend in the gold market will continue.

"Gold is in a secular bull market. We forecast prices to trade between $3,000-$3,200 this year," said Alex Ebkarian, chief operating officer at Allegiance Gold.

Amid growing geopolitical and economic instability, gold remains one of the most attractive assets for investors. Its continued momentum will depend on the Federal Reserve's decisions, the world's political situation, and the overall state of the global economy. But it is already clear that the precious metal has not yet said the last word in this record-breaking story.

