Legendary confrontation — KFC checks whether AI can surpass its recipe

The girl tries to tell the difference between the original KFC and the one made by AI. Photo: screenshot/KFC

Can AI replicate or even improve one of the most iconic recipes in the world? This crazy challenge from the neural network was accepted by KFC Canada, where it decided to contrast the legendary Colonel Sanders recipe with the one generated by AI to prove that the real taste remains the work of humans.

Creapills reports about it.

Did the AI recipe manage to outperform the legendary KFC one?

To make a comparison, KFC asked AI to analyze the best fried chicken recipes on the Internet and offer its own version of the iconic dish.

Poster of the KFC vs AI campaign. Photo: KFCvsAI

The brand conducted the blind taste test where people had to compare the machine-generated chicken with the original KFC recipe. Surprisingly, the verdict was clear: participants overwhelmingly preferred the KFC recipe, confirming that the traditional recipe is still superior to algorithms.

KFC Canada documented this confrontation in its 90-second video, which captures the participants' spontaneous emotions during the tasting and is being actively shared on social media.

To prove that the participants were not fake, KFC is organizing a public event in Toronto on March 19, where consumers will be able to try both recipes and vote for their favorite on the website.

In addition to the banal confrontation between humans and AI, KFC proves the value of human experience, skill, and culinary heritage. Even with the rapid development of technologies, including neural networks, certain classics cannot be reinvented.

