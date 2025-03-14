Android and iPhone users will be able to exchange RCS messages — how it will work

Holding a smartphone with an open on-screen keyboard. Photo: Unsplash

Soon, iPhone and Android users will be able to exchange end-to-end encrypted RCS messages. The GSM Association stated that it is working on implementing the feature in messages sent between the two platforms.

The Verge writes about it.

What is end-to-end encryption in RCS messages?

End-to-end encryption is a powerful technology for protecting privacy and security. It was introduced to iMessage when the service was launched, and now it is planned to be added to the universal RCS profile for all Apple devices.

RCS support was unveiled by Apple back in September 2024 as part of the iOS 18 update. Android and iOS both supported the E2EE standard, which was not extended to the exchange of RCS messages between the two platforms.

"We've always been committed to providing a secure messaging experience, and Google Messages users have had end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) RCS messaging for years," the Google representative Ed Fernandez told The Verge.

He added that they will start working on the cross-platform as soon as possible to implement and extend the protection of users exchanging RCS messages.

As a reminder, Apple has released the urgent update for all iPhone users. The security system has been found to have the serious vulnerability that is being fixed in the new version of iOS.

We also wrote that Android smartphone users have the new feature in Google Photos. Now they can delete media on Google's servers without deleting it on their device, which was previously only possible in iOS.